INCUBASE Studio Accelerates Collectible Entertainment with GochaGocha's 23-Location Asia Debut of a New Photo Card Experience

HONG KONG, TAIPEI, and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INCUBASE Studio is expanding its IP entertainment ecosystem with the launch of GochaGocha, a new smart photo card machine platform developed by subsidiary INCUTix. Following a rapid rollout across 23 locations in Hong Kong, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok in early June, GochaGocha introduces a new channel connecting fans with officially licensed content through discovery, collectability and convenience.

GochaGocha is a smart photo card platform connecting licensed IPs, venues and fans through collectible experiences.

Built on the anticipation, surprise and collectability at the heart of fandom culture, GochaGocha reimagines collectible experiences through officially licensed photo cards and a connected machine network featuring anime, entertainment and cultural IPs. Combining premium-quality collectibles with repeat engagement, the platform creates accessible and immersive fan experiences while opening new touchpoints between fans and the worlds they love.

The 23-lcoations debut portfolio featured popular titles including ONE PIECE, Digimon, Pretty Cure Splash Star, Girls Band Cry, Magical Doremi and Saint Seiya, deployed mainly across the anime culture and experience hubs INCUBASE Arena and cinema locations to bring premium collectibles into high-traffic entertainment destinations.

Early activations have already demonstrated the platform's ability to transform fandom into destination experiences. At Hong Kong Comic Con 2026, GochaGocha partnered with Toei Animation to launch a series of official collections, each featuring an event-exclusive set of 12 specially designed cards plus one hidden edition, generating strong collector engagement. Exclusive releases have also included commemorative collections for the "Masked Rider Kuuga 25th Anniversary Exhibition" and the "Lines of EVANGELION" Exhibition which were both taken place in INCUBASE Arena in Hong Kong.

Beyond retail, GochaGocha is designed as a scalable operating model for IP owners, venue partners and regional operators. GochaGocha manages the full ecosystem — from licensing and content planning to collection design and content refresh — while partners benefit from streamlined deployment, integrated payment infrastructure, real-time transaction visibility and low-maintenance operations.

Following its Asia launch, expansion is planned across Japan, Korea, Europe, North America and the Middle East, positioning GochaGocha as a new distribution layer for entertainment brands seeking scalable, recurring and globally connected fan engagement.

www.gochagocha.co

About INCUBASE Studio

INCUBASE Studio creates and curates immersive, IP-themed exhibitions and experiences that connect fandoms worldwide. Bringing beloved characters and stories to life through captivating storytelling, interactive installations and engaging fan experiences, the Studio pushes the boundaries of physical venues across Asia and beyond with its Touring Experiences.

The Studio has established INCUBASE Arena in Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur and Taipei — dedicated hub for anime culture and experiences, combining exhibitions, pop-up stores, exclusive merchandise, themed cafés and anime events through ongoing collaborations with popular IPs. With further expansion across Asia, Europe and America, INCUBASE Arena builds vibrant fan communities while bringing anime culture to a global stage.

www.incubasestudio.com

SOURCE INCUBASE Studio