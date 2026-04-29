From Li Culture to the Asian Beach Games: Sanya Welcomes Asian Guests with Unique Charm

SANYA, China, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 2026 Asian Beach Games (ABG) in full swing, Sanya has become the hub of Asian sports and culture. In recent days, from the well-equipped Athletes' Village to the Binglanggu cultural area brimming with Li ethnic customs, and from the mobile ABG-themed trams to the bustling seaside night markets, Sanya is presenting the world with a grand event where sports and culture are deeply intertwined, showcasing the warmth and meticulous organization of a gracious host.

Speed Speed

Located at the Mangrove Tree Resort, the Athletes' Village runs smoothly with top-notch facilities and services. An Iranian wrestler praised it as "a comfortable, safe environment" that serves as "a micro-community for friendship among global youth", not just a resting place.

Off the field, Sanya's night markets are evening hotspots. Hainan's signature delicacies, such as Coconut Chicken and Ching Bo Leung, are widely loved by everyone. The blend of local street food and the cool night breeze perfectly captures Sanya's city character, where relaxation meets lively local vibes.

At the Binglanggu Li & Miao Cultural Heritage Park, the design philosophy behind the ABG mascot "Yaya" has been widely promoted. Its image fuses traditional Li totems, the wing patterns of the mythical Gan Gong bird, and wave elements, serving as a prime example of how Sanya infuses Li intangible cultural heritage into international sports symbols. After experiencing Li brocade weaving, Indonesian blogger Edward Halim noted, "Yaya is not just a symbol of the games, but a living ambassador for the heritage of Hainan's Li culture."

The ABG-themed trams running along the city's main arteries have become a moving scenic feature. The interior and exterior of the carriages are decorated with the mascot, silhouettes of various sports, and tropical landscapes, ferrying citizens and tourists to the competition venues every day. Meanwhile, participating athletes and visitors are unwinding at places like Sanya Bay, soaking in the island time amidst the azure sea and coconut groves.

As of press time, fierce competition is underway in multiple ABG events, with an enthusiastic atmosphere among live spectators. Through this spectacular beach sports gala, Sanya is demonstrating its comprehensive strength as an international tourism and consumption hub and a gathering place for diverse cultures. As the games progress, this tropical coastal city will continue to draw the attention of Asia and the world.

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/KbaNPS4AfdM

SOURCE The 6th Asian Beach Games Sanya 2026 Organising Committee (SABGOC)