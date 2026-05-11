FROM LOS ANGELES TO SEOUL: QUIET LUXURY BRAND BROCHU WALKER OPENS FIRST GLOBAL FLAGSHIP WITH CHA JOO YOUNG AS AMBASSADOR

SEOUL, South Korea, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brochu Walker, the Los Angeles based quiet luxury womenswear brand known for its refined approach to modern dressing, today announced its official expansion into Korea, alongside the appointment of Cha Joo Young as its first Korean brand ambassador.

Brochu Walker Seoul Flagship, South Korea (Courtesy of Brochu Walker) Brochu Walker Korean Ambassador Actress Cha Joo Young (Courtesy of Brochu Walker)

The announcement marks a significant milestone for the brand, which will open its first international flagship store in Seoul this July in Dosan Park. Spanning five floors, including 2 dedicated retail spaces and one private VIP suite (Designed by Blurker Design Studio) the Seoul flagship is designed as an immersive expression of the Brochu Walker world, blending California ease with a more considered, architectural approach to space.

The expansion reflects Brochu Walker's continued global growth and its alignment with the evolving definition of modern luxury, one grounded in intention, quality, and understated design.

Founded in 2008, Brochu Walker has built a loyal following in the United States and internationally through its "Luxury to Live In" philosophy, a perspective rooted in creating pieces that move effortlessly through a woman's life. Known for its elevated knitwear, soft tailoring, and timeless silhouettes, the brand balances relaxed California ease with a refined, editorial sensibility.

The brand has established a strong presence within the global fashion and celebrity landscape, regularly worn by figures including Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Roberts, and Reese Witherspoon, and featured in leading publications such as Vogue, ELLE, Harper's Bazaar, and Forbes.

"Seoul is one of the most influential fashion markets in Asia today," said Karine Dubner, CEO and Chief Creative Officer of Brochu Walker. "The customer is incredibly discerning. She values quiet luxury, premium materials, and pieces that feel personal rather than loud. In Korea, how you dress is a form of respect. That emotional relationship with clothing mirrors how we design. For us, Seoul isn't simply an expansion, but a conversation we've been wanting to have for a long time."

The choice of Cha Joo Young as brand ambassador reflects a natural alignment between the brand's values and her personal presence. Recognized for her understated elegance and quiet confidence, she embodies a modern femininity defined by restraint, ease, and authenticity, a perspective that mirrors the Brochu Walker approach to dressing.

"I was drawn to Brochu Walker because the clothes don't try to speak loudly, they feel considered. There's confidence in that restraint, and that feels very natural to me," said Cha Joo Young.

Brochu Walker's collections span ready to wear, including signature knitwear, dresses, and shirting, alongside footwear, jewelry, and fragrance, offering a complete wardrobe defined by ease, refinement, and a quietly considered approach to everyday dressing.

Seoul represents a natural extension of the Brochu Walker world, a city where a deep appreciation for detail, material, and silhouette aligns closely with the brand's design philosophy. With its upcoming flagship, Brochu Walker aims to create a space that reflects its California origins while engaging with Seoul's distinct perspective on modern elegance.

The Seoul flagship is scheduled to open on July 18, 2026.

About Brochu Walker

Brochu Walker is a quiet luxury lifestyle brand that offers elevated, timeless pieces that embody the essence of effortless style. Its attention to detail is deliberate and discreet, with thoughtful elements that whisper sophistication.

Rooted in the idea of luxury to live in, less is always more and quality is never compromised. Influenced by European craftsmanship and imbued with Californian ease—Brochu Walker empowers women to feel both confident and at ease in their everyday lives. For more info, visit BrochuWalker.com.

About Karine Dubner, CEO & CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER

Born and raised in the South of France, Karine grew up in a world defined by craftsmanship and exquisite landscapes. In 2013 Karine took a leap of faith and purchased at the time the relatively unknown brand, Brochu Walker. Karine evolved the brand into the mindful luxury collection it is today with each piece and detail inspired by a minimalistic view of fashion and the customer in mind. The brand today is a culmination of Karine's own sensibilities and a beautiful expression of herself.

Press Contact

Claudia Choi [email protected]

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SOURCE Brochu Walker