From Low Carbon to "Zero Carbon": Accelerating the Promotion of "Green Power Heating"

KUITUN, China, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 20th, under the guidance of the staff of State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company, Sheng Tong Thermal Power Co., Ltd. in Dushanzi District, Karamay City, Xinjiang had cumulatively purchased 6.6 million kilowatt-hours of green power during the heating period, injecting a stream of clean and sustainable warmth into the upcoming cold winter days.

To further raise the awareness of green power and green certificates among the whole society, State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company has formulated a special visit plan to conduct publicity among key energy-consuming enterprises. The promotion targeting heating enterprises this time aims to utilize green power heating, which is like an "environmental protection guard" with zero emissions, so that Dushanzi District can enjoy warmth while also breathing fresh air.

As of November, Sheng Tong Thermal Power Co., Ltd. in Dushanzi District had cumulatively purchased 6.6 million kilowatt-hours of green power, which could reduce the consumption of standard coal by approximately 2,164.8 tons and the emission of carbon dioxide by approximately 6,461.4 tons. The company has vigorously promoted green power and green certificates. In this year, 20,000 green certificates have been promoted, with a completion rate of 339%; 6.6 million kilowatt-hours of green power have been promoted, with a completion rate of 330%. Both green power and green certificates have exceeded the work tasks.

"Since 2019, our company has been reducing carbon emissions from the aspect of improving energy efficiency by optimizing boiler combustion technology and improving the thermal insulation and transmission efficiency of the pipeline network. This year, we plan to contribute our own share to the regional dual-carbon goals from the aspect of energy transformation by using green power," said Chen Ming, the relevant person in charge of Sheng Tong Thermal Power Co., Ltd. in Dushanzi District.

Under the guidance of the trading service guidelines and manuals of Xinjiang Company of State Grid, State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company has formed a flexible service team, actively connected with the social demand for green energy use, provided services such as market entry, registration, and trading, continuously optimized the business environment, continuously improved the trading service level, and fulfilled the due responsibilities of the power enterprise for the achievement of the "dual-carbon" goals in Dushanzi District.

SOURCE State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company