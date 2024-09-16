From Maritime Silk Road Hub to "Trade Window": Guangdong's Continuous Push for Opening Up

GUANGDONG, China, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the Tang Dynasty (618-907), Guangzhou in Guangdong Province has been a prominent port where Sino-foreign trade flourished, attracting numerous foreign merchants who traveled here along the Maritime Silk Road.

Participants take part in the 135th Canton Fair (Photo taken by Zhang Zhitao and Li Zhanjun from Southern Metropolis Daily)

Following the founding of the People's Republic of China, Guangdong continued to serve as China's "trade window." To earn foreign exchange and meet the country's urgent demand for various imported materials necessary for large-scale economic construction, Guangdong capitalized on its geographical proximity to Hong Kong and Macao to host three export fairs from October 1955 to May 1956. In this context, officials from the former Ministry of Foreign Trade and the Guangdong Provincial Government considered hosting a national export fair in Guangzhou.

From April 25 to May 25, 1957, the first Canton Fair took place, covering an exhibition area of 9,600 square meters and showcasing 10,900 categories of goods. The event attracted 1,223 buyers from 19 countries and regions, achieving an export turnover of $17.54 million. Today, the Canton Fair stands as the longest-running and largest comprehensive international trade exhibition in China, often regarded as "China's No. 1 Exhibition." As of the first half of 2024, this grand event has successfully hosted 135 sessions, established trade relations with 229 countries and regions worldwide, achieved a cumulative export turnover of approximately $1.5 trillion, and attracted over 9.3 million overseas participants. The fair has significantly enhanced trade exchanges and fostered friendly ties between China and other countries and regions across the globe.

In 2015, the China (Guangdong) Pilot Free Trade Zone was established in Shenzhen, Guangdong, making it one of the second batch of pilot free trade zones approved in China. Johannes Jozef Bults, a Dutch entrepreneur engaged in import and export in the Qianhai and Shekou Area of Shenzhen, an integral part of the pilot free trade zone, noted that since the establishment of the zone, he has witnessed a continuous optimization of the business environment. "The government's support, from company registration to everyday operations, has made it incredibly convenient for entrepreneurs to do business here," he remarked.

Gu Qingyang, an associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, expressed that China is currently at a critical stage of development. He anticipates that Guangdong will continue to embody the pioneering spirit of innovation and exploration, boldly venturing into avenues for high-quality development in China.

Since 2024, the term "new quality productive forces" has become a frequently discussed theme in economic plans across various sectors and regions in Guangdong. The province is dedicated to developing the manufacturing industry and prioritizing the real economy, aiming to build a modern industrial system with international competitiveness and accelerate the formation of "new quality productive forces." Additionally, Guangdong is committed to enhancing the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, focusing on strengthening major infrastructure connectivity, improving foreign trade cooperation, accelerating industrial investment, and promoting collaboration in marine sectors. The province is also working to continually improve its maritime, land, and air transportation while leading in institutional openness regarding rules, regulations, management, and standards within the Greater Bay Area.

The spirit of openness from the Maritime Silk Road continues to thrive. Today, Guangdong has become a microcosm of China's reform and opening-up, serving as a vital window for the world to understand and engage with China.

