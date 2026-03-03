From Payments to Wealth: PhotonPay Unlocks New Growth with Strategic Hong Kong Financial Licenses

HONG KONG, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotonPay, a leading global digital financial infrastructure platform, today announced a significant milestone in its global regulatory strategy. The company has officially obtained the Trust or Company Service Provider (TCSP) license from the Hong Kong Companies Registry, along with approvals from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) for Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities), and Type 9 (Asset Management) licenses.

This regulatory milestone accelerates PhotonPay's mission to build a unified financial infrastructure for modern businesses. By integrating these new capabilities, PhotonPay is positioned to offer a more integrated financial solution, empowering global enterprises to manage treasury, hedge risk, and optimize capital alongside their global payment flows.

Strengthening the Compliance Foundation

In the complex landscape of cross-border finance, compliance is the bedrock of scalability. The acquisition of the TCSP license (License No. TC010478) reflects PhotonPay's commitment to meeting the rigorous standards required to combat money laundering and terrorist financing in a premier financial hub.

For PhotonPay's clients, this translates to institutional-grade security. The license reinforces the company's risk management framework, ensuring strict protocols for corporate entity management and identity verification (KYC/KYB), effectively creating a secure moat for global capital operations.

Expanding Service Boundaries: "Payment + Asset Management"

While the TCSP license strengthens the defensive perimeter, the SFC Type 1, 4, and 9 licenses unlock new strategic capabilities.

This combination allows PhotonPay to transcend the boundaries of a traditional payments processor. By enabling securities trading, investment advisory, and asset management services, PhotonPay is building a "Payments + Asset Management" dual-engine ecosystem. This evolution means clients will soon be able to do more than just move funds—they will be equipped to put their idle capital to work through diverse wealth management and risk hedging tools.

"This is a milestone moment that transforms PhotonPay from a payments provider into a comprehensive financial partner," said Lewison Chen, Founder and CEO of PhotonPay. "With these licenses, we are building a one-stop financial infrastructure to support capital deployment, risk hedging, and wealth management. We are not just moving money; we are empowering international enterprises to maximize capital efficiency and secure robust growth in a complex global market."

About PhotonPay

Founded in 2015, PhotonPay is dedicated to building a digital financial infrastructure that connects the global economy. With compliance as a core pillar of its business, PhotonPay has established local teams in over ten major markets worldwide and has cultivated strategic partnerships with top-tier global financial institutions, including J.P. Morgan. PhotonPay continues to explore the integration of fintech with diverse business scenarios, empowering enterprises to achieve secure, compliant, and long-term growth in the international market.

*This material is for reference only and does not constitute any investment advice or offer. The relevant financial services will be provided by licensed entities in accordance with the requirements of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission and the Companies Registry, and are subject to applicable conditions. Please verify the latest licensing status through the official enquiry links (https://www.tcsp.cr.gov.hk/tcspls/?lang=en for TCSP license and https://apps.sfc.hk/publicregWeb/corp/BWJ859/details for SFC Type 1, 4, and 9 licenses).

