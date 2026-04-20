Join PhotonPay at 139th Canton Fair: Transforming Global Payments into a Competitive Advantage

HONG KONG, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 139th Canton Fair opened its doors on April 15 in Guangzhou, welcoming over hundreds of thousands international buyers and 32,000 exhibitors to one of the world's largest and most influential trade platforms. As a participating exhibitor, PhotonPay is on site at Booth DT1809-12, ready to present its next-generation global payment infrastructure designed to simplify and scale global B2B trade.

PhotonPay is on site at Booth DT1809-12

Global B2B commerce continues to expand at an unprecedented pace. According to FXC Intelligence, the cross-border B2B payments market reached $34.8 trillion in 2025 and is projected to grow to $51.2 trillion by 2033, underscoring the sheer scale and momentum of global trade flows.

Yet this expansion is accompanied by operational challenges that continue to constrain businesses. The gap between trade volume and payment velocity highlights a critical bottleneck: while goods move faster than ever, capital remains tethered to antiquated banking corridors. For both exhibitors and buyers at the Canton Fair, the inability to settle payments in real-time or manage currency volatility often translates to lost opportunities and eroded margins.

At the same time, the rise of stablecoin-based payment rails is beginning to reshape how value moves across borders — particularly in emerging markets where traditional banking infrastructure remains limited. By enabling near-instant settlement and reducing dependency on intermediary banks, these new rails are unlocking alternative pathways for global trade.

PhotonPay: A Unified Payment Infrastructure for Global B2B Trade

To address these challenges, PhotonPay has built a comprehensive financial operating system. By integrating global collections, payouts, card issuing, FX management, and end-to-end financial operations into a single platform, PhotonPay enables businesses to streamline global transactions and unlock greater efficiency.

Increasingly, PhotonPay is also bridging TradFi with emerging payment rails, including stablecoin-enabled settlement pathways. This hybrid approach allows businesses to access faster, more flexible fund flows in regions where conventional banking infrastructure may fall short, creating a more resilient and inclusive global payment network.

Central to this offering is the global account capability. Supporting 19 local collection currencies, businesses can collect payments like a local in major and emerging markets, eliminating the costly intermediary fees. Direct connections to local clearing networks also ensure real-time collections, which accelerates fund turnover and strengthens liquidity management at the same time.

PhotonPay also delivers smart FX solutions that offer a strategic edge in volatile markets. Businesses can access real-time, competitive FX rates and execute conversions 24/7, without the constraints of traditional banking hours. With support for scheduled and automated conversions, PhotonPay enables more precise execution — allowing businesses to act on market opportunities while minimizing manual intervention.

From collections and global supplier payments to expense management and reconciliation, PhotonPay consolidates fragmented financial workflows into a single, unified platform, reducing complexity, improving efficiency and enhancing operational visibility.

Built for the Diversity of Global B2B Trade

PhotonPay's infrastructure is designed to support diverse B2B trade models, adapting to the distinct needs of businesses at different stages of global expansion.

For independent exporters and brand sites, the focus is on boosting conversion by providing overseas buyers with a familiar, localized checkout experience. For B2B marketplace sellers, the platform acts as a powerful aggregator, reconciling payments across multiple global platforms and settling them into local currencies. Trade fair exhibitors can now leverage instant payment links to secure orders on the spot, and large-scale manufacturers and wholesalers can simplify procurement and supplier payouts globally, while cutting down on unnecessary FX fees.

Visit PhotonPay at the Canton Fair

These days, PhotonPay is bringing its solutions directly to the 139th Canton Fair.

Visit PhotonPay at Booth DT1809-12. Our team will be on hand for personalized consultations on optimizing your global capital flows, and discussions on how to future-proof your international treasury operations. Whether you are an exporter seeking faster collections, a buyer streamlining supplier payments, or a marketplace operator scaling globally, our experts are ready to show you how borderless finance can become your competitive advantage.

Don't miss this opportunity to connect. Stop by Booth DT1809-12 to schedule a dedicated session during the Fair. The future of seamless, cost-efficient B2B trade starts here.

About PhotonPay

Founded in Hong Kong in 2015, PhotonPay is a trusted fintech partner for over 200,000 businesses worldwide. Leveraged by our extensive global service network and robust regulatory licenses across major jurisdictions, we offer a comprehensive product suite—including Global Accounts, Card Issuing, Global Acquiring, Payouts, FX Management, and Embedded Finance.

With over 10 regional offices and a footprint spanning 200+ countries and territories, PhotonPay is dedicated to building a high-efficiency, secure, and programmable payment experience. We help our clients navigate the complexities of the modern payment landscape, allowing them to scale globally with ease and confidence.

Connect the world, value by PhotonPay.

SOURCE PhotonPay