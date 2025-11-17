From Singapore to the World: Millennium Hotels and Resorts Celebrates 30 Years of Timeless Hospitality

Millennium Hotels and Resorts marks three decades of hospitality excellence, celebrating its past and defining the road ahead

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) proudly commemorated its 30th anniversary with an intimate cocktail celebration held at Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore, marking three decades of excellence in global hospitality. From the opening of King's Hotel in 1970, MHR has grown into a worldwide network of over 150 properties spanning Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America, all while staying true to its Singaporean heritage of warmth, service, and efficiency.

Millennium Hotels and Resorts celebrates 30 years of excellence (PRNewsfoto/Millennium Hotels and Resorts)

The event brought together distinguished guests, partners and associates, including MHR's Executive Chairman, Mr. Kwek Leng Beng and Guest of Honour, former Deputy Prime Minister Mr. Heng Swee Keat.

Adding to the celebration, employees from across the globe, from London and New York to New Zealand and China, joined the evening virtually, reflecting the brand's truly international family and the shared pride in its 30-year journey.

In his welcome remarks, Mr. Kwek reflected on the remarkable journey that began in Singapore:

"When we first embarked on this journey, our vision was clear: to build a Singapore-born hospitality brand that could stand alongside the very best in the world. Thirty years on, that vision has become a proud reality. From London to Beijing, Dubai to New York, our hotels have welcomed guests from every corner of the globe. This milestone is a testament not only to our company, but to the people behind it, our dedicated teams, trusted partners, and loyal guests who have shaped this journey together. Looking ahead, my aspiration is for our group to continue expanding its global footprint, with Singapore's flag proudly flying on properties in key cities across the world."

A highlight of the evening was the unveiling of a commemorative video that captured MHR's 30-year journey from its roots in Singapore to its global presence today. The video featured Mr. Kwek, who shared reflections on his legacy and the enduring values that have shaped MHR since its founding. It also showcased the dedication of MHR's people, the evolution of its properties, and the brand's ongoing commitment to delivering hospitality with heart across the world.

As part of the evening's programme, Mr. Heng proceeded on stage to present a Token of Appreciation to Mr. Kwek in celebration of Mr Kwek's vision and contributions to the success of MHR's hospitality excellence on the global stage.

As MHR looks ahead to its next decade, the group remains steadfast in its mission to blend tradition with transformation. With its strong Singaporean roots, dedicated people, and focus on innovation and sustainability, MHR continues to redefine global hospitality, honouring the past while shaping the future of guest experiences across continents.

