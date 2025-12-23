MILLENNIUM HOTELS & RESORTS AND IHCL JOIN HANDS ON A GLOBAL LOYALTY PARTNERSHIP

Members unlock enhanced travel benefits and rewards worldwide

SINGAPORE, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Millennium Hotels & Resorts (MHR) marks 30 years of global hospitality, the group today announced a strategic loyalty partnership with Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India's leading hospitality company and custodian of the iconic Taj Hotels & Resorts brand. The collaboration brings together MHR's MyMillennium and IHCL's celebrated Taj InnerCircle of NeuPass programme, unlocking enhanced travel and stay benefits for members worldwide.

Left to right: Mr Saurabh Prakash, Interim Chief Operating Officer and Chief Commercial Officer, MHR, Mr Kwek Leng Beng, Executive Chairman, MHR, Mr Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, Mr Kwek Eik Sheng, Executive Director, MHR.

Headquartered in Singapore, Millennium Hotels & Resorts is one of the country's most valuable hospitality brands, recognised for its award-winning portfolio of hotels across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. This milestone partnership reflects MHR's continued evolution over three decades; expanding its international presence, strengthening its loyalty ecosystem, and forging alliances with like-minded hospitality leaders to deliver greater value, choice, and recognition to travellers across key markets.

Mr. Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, said:

"IHCL's iconic brand Taj joining hands with Millennium Hotels & Resorts unlocks meaningful synergies within a global loyalty network. Through this collaboration, the integration of MyMillennium with Taj InnerCircle enhances the member experience by extending seamless, reciprocal benefits across both portfolios. Our focus remains on shaping the future of travel through strategic alliances such as this, delivering enduring value for our guests and partners alike."

Under this collaboration, Taj InnerCircle of NeuPass members gain access to Millennium Hotels & Resorts' extensive global portfolio, enjoying a 10% discount off the Best Flexible Rate at participating MHR properties worldwide. Similarly, MyMillennium members will benefit from a reciprocal 10% discount on stays at participating Taj hotels globally.

MyMillennium, Millennium Hotels & Resorts' award-winning global loyalty programme, spans more than 145 hotels across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the United States, and the Middle East, rewarding members for both stays and dining while unlocking access to the group's diverse portfolio of brands worldwide.

Kwek Leng Beng, Executive Chairman, Millennium Hotels and Resorts, said:

"Partnering with an iconic brand such as Taj reflects our Blue Ocean mindset, pursuing growth beyond traditional boundaries. As we mark 30 years of Millennium Hotels & Resorts, this strategic collaboration strengthens our presence in India and key global markets, bringing together Taj's legendary Indian hospitality with Millennium's international reach."

From the opulent luxury of The Biltmore Los Angeles to the beachfront energy of M Social Hotel Phuket, the sophisticated urban retreat at Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore, and the legendary hospitality of Taj across its grand palaces, iconic city hotels, and resorts in India and beyond, members will enjoy access to exceptional stays in sought-after destinations worldwide.

