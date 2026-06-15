From the Roar of Formula 1® to a Global Anthem: Alan Walker and STING Energy® Bring the Sound of F1® to Life

'The Sting Within Me' debuted live during the Formula 1 MSC Cruises Barcelona Gran Premio de Barcelona-Catalunya 2026 weekend

NEW DELHI, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What does Formula 1® sound like? That question sits at the heart of 'The Sting Within Me' - a high-energy new track from Alan Walker and STING Energy® (facilitated and curated by Warner Music India), inspired by the sound, speed and emotion of Formula 1. The track debuted live during the Barcelona Grand Prix weekend- bringing together Formula 1, global DJ Alan Walker and a new generation of fans.

Alan Walker performing The Sting Within Me at Barcelona-Catalunya GP Alan Walker Live at Barcelona-Catalunya GP Fanzone performing The Sting Within Me

This wasn't just a collaboration between music and motorsport. It was the culmination of an idea already gaining momentum online - that the roar of a Formula 1 engine sounds uncannily like one word: "Stinggg." For Alan Walker, the project brought together two worlds that have long fuelled his passions beyond music: motorsport and energy drinks. Alan Walker collaborated with STING Energy® and Formula 1 to access the archive of engine sounds and blended these elements to create an original record that captures the anticipation and release at the heart of a Formula 1 race weekend.

"Formula 1 already sounds electronic to me," said Alan Walker. "The engines have rhythm, the build-up, the atmosphere, the tension, everything has a rhythm. Once I heard the 'STING' connection, it was impossible to ignore. I wanted the track to hit with the same pressure as a race start. Going live with it in Barcelona made it even more surreal because you could feel that emotion among fans in real time."

"Last year, fans realised that Formula 1 sounds like STINGGG, and the response showed us just how naturally racing, sound and culture could collide," said Eugene Willemsen, Chief Executive Officer of International Beverages, PepsiCo. "What started as a viral moment quickly evolved into something much bigger — Sting becoming the sound of Formula 1 for fans around the world. With 'The Sting Within Me', we pushed that idea further, turning the raw energy of Formula 1 into something fans can stream, share and experience beyond the circuit. This is about bringing Formula 1 into culture in a way that feels immediate, social and built for a new generation of fans."

Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer, Formula 1®, said: "Formula 1 today is much more than what happens on track, it's about the sounds, experiences and emotion you get when engaging with our sport. STING's new anthem is proof that the sport has grown far beyond the racetrack, with fans and consumers able to enjoy unique moments of the action in their everyday lives. Through this new track, Sting is helping more fans connect with one of the elements that makes the sport special – its visceral sound - and increase our ever-growing fanbase worldwide."

Watch now: YouTube link

SOURCE STING Energy®