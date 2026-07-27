From Theme Parks to Mountain Peaks: Agoda Reveals Asia's Most-Booked Activities in the First Half of 2026

SINGAPORE, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda today revealed the most-booked activities and attractions across Asia in the first half of 2026, offering a window into how travelers are exploring the region's most iconic experiences. The data reinforces that beyond the destination, the experience is a key focus of a trip, with theme parks emerging as a standout category for the first half of 2026.

Agoda's Most-Booked Activity by Market, First Half of 2026

Rank Activity Market City 1 Hong Kong Disneyland Hong Kong Hong Kong 2 Sun World Fansipan Legend Vietnam Sapa 3 Aquaria KLCC Malaysia Kuala Lumpur 4 Tokyo Disney Resort Japan Tokyo 5 Lotte World South Korea Seoul 6 Jakarta Aquarium Safari Indonesia Jakarta 7 Skyflyers Giant Swing Thailand Bangkok 8 North Coast Tour (Jiufen & Yehliu) Taiwan Taipei

Across three of Asia's most well-known destinations, theme parks claimed the top activity spot. Hong Kong Disneyland was the most-booked activity in Asia, while Tokyo Disney Resort led in Japan, and Lotte World topped the list in South Korea. This points to the category's broad and deeply rooted appeal across the region. For a growing number of travelers visiting Asia, the park is not an add-on to the trip, but the main priority.

Beyond theme parks, top activities across key markets and destinations in Asia reflect a wide range of experience-driven travel. In Vietnam, Sun World Fansipan Legend in Sapa was the most-booked activity. Involving a cable car journey to the summit of Fansipan, the highest peak in Indochina, this is an attraction further away from major cities and reflects increasing appetite among travelers for nature-led experiences that trade the familiar for the spectacular.

Marine and wildlife attractions led in two markets: Aquaria KLCC topped bookings in Malaysia, while Jakarta Aquarium Safari did the same in Indonesia. Notably, Jakarta Aquarium Safari is a newer attraction that has rapidly established itself as one of the country's most sought-after experiences. Together with the theme parks, their strong showing points to large-scale, family-oriented leisure as a defining type of activity travel across the region this year.

In Thailand, Skyflyers Giant Swing in Bangkok, an open-air swing experience that puts riders 150 metres above the city skyline, was the most-booked activity, a reflection of Bangkok's emergence as one of Asia's most dynamic activity markets. In Taiwan, the North Coast Tour through the hillside village of Jiufen and the rock formations of Yehliu topped bookings, a reminder that well-crafted day tours remain among the most powerful ways to encounter a destination.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda, shared: "What this data shows is that travelers are letting experiences lead, and theme parks are the clearest proof of that, topping the charts independently in three markets across Asia. Whether it's Hong Kong Disneyland or a cable car above the clouds in Vietnam, people are creating itineraries built around the activities that bring the destination to life. Agoda makes it easy to discover and book the activities that matter most, wherever your next trip takes you."

Travelers looking to explore Asia's best activities and attractions can browse more than 300,000 experiences on Agoda, alongside over 6 million holiday properties and more than 130,000 flight routes. This includes an official partnership with Hong Kong Disneyland, offering travelers exclusive experiences at great value. Discover the best deals on Agoda's website or mobile app.

SOURCE Agoda