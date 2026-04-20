From Tourism to Trade: Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay Sets the Stage for APEC 2027

PHU QUOC, Vietnam, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With Phu Quoc confirmed as the host of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in 2027, the island is drawing heightened interest from organisations seeking a Southeast Asia MICE destination that supports both strategic meetings and executive retreats. Designed to meet evolving demand, Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay is emerging as a compelling option for these groups, offering services ideal for MICE travel.

Offering facilities and services aligned with the growing demand, the resort features a range of flexible venues, including a 400-capacity grand ballroom, breakout rooms, and over 1,000 sqm of outdoor beachfront event space. Combined with the island's improved infrastructure, convenient access via direct flights, and a favourable visa-free entry policy, the property is helping position Phu Quoc as a rising venue for high-level corporate gatherings in Vietnam.

Located on the tranquil Bai Dai Beach in the northwest of the island, Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay brings together unparalleled hospitality and services surrounded by top-tier natural wonders, from pristine, starfish-strewn beaches to a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, countless entertainment options and two golf courses in the area, it offers unique incentive travel and team building experiences.

As a Phu Quoc event venue, the resort provides spaces, amenities, and services that are flexible yet professional. From corporate affairs to weddings, and group dinners to board meetings, dedicated MICE planning teams are assigned to provide meticulous coordination for a seamless and stress-free experience.

Versatile venues including a pillarless ballroom, can be transformed to host captivating occasions such as beachfront receptions, sunset cocktail soirées, and gala dinners by the sea, all with full banquet support. Further complementing these facilities, the resort's exceptional dining and beachfront restaurant offer the perfect setting for group networking, with customisable menus featuring international and Asian cuisines.

Progressing from event to stay, the resort boasts 308 rooms, suites and villas, all complemented by daily buffet breakfast, as well as a spa, 24/7 fitness centre, and beachside amenities to unwind.

Backed by the global reputation and standards of IHG Hotels & Resorts and Crowne Plaza, the Meetings & Events Concierge Programme and signature Dare to Connect service—together with IHG Business Rewards—deliver dedicated expertise, exclusive offers and tailored incentives to elevate every event (subject to availability and terms).

For more information, visit https://phuquoc.crowneplaza.com/meeting-events/.

SOURCE Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay