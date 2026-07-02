Fudan University in China Launches Part-time Advanced MBA in Fintech, Charting a New Course for Business Education in the AI Era

SHANGHAI, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence, big data, and other emerging technologies continue to reshape the financial industry and broader business landscape, business education is facing new demands for talent development. In response, Fudan International School of Finance (FISF) officially launched its Advanced MBA in Fintech (AMF) program on June 27 at its Handan Campus, bringing together experts, scholars, and industry leaders to discuss the future of business education in the AI era.

Participants noted that rapid advances in digital technology are blurring traditional industry boundaries and creating demand for a new generation of management professionals. Traditional business education models centered on lectures and case studies are being challenged, while interdisciplinary talent with strategic vision, technological literacy, and practical problem-solving capabilities is becoming increasingly important.

During the launch event, Professor Charles Chang, Deputy Dean of Academics, Professor of Finance, and Director of the Fintech Research Center at FISF, highlighted the evolving role of business education. He emphasized that educational programs must not only strengthen theoretical foundations but also focus on developing students' ability to address real-world challenges and align more closely with industry needs.

The AMF program is built around the integration of finance and technology. Designed for experienced professionals, it combines financial expertise with emerging technologies such as data analytics and artificial intelligence. Through an interdisciplinary curriculum and practice-oriented learning model, students will develop capabilities in analysis, decision-making, innovation, and leadership in an increasingly digital business environment.

Professor Lin Sun, Academic Director of the AMF program, introduced the curriculum design, which incorporates AI and digital technologies throughout the learning process. The program emphasizes experiential learning through coursework, case studies, and practical projects, while assessment methods focus on analytical thinking, innovation, and comprehensive decision-making skills.

The program also places strong emphasis on industry engagement through practitioner mentors, corporate projects, and professional networking opportunities, ensuring close integration between classroom learning and real-world practice.

The AMF is a two-year, part-time MBA program taught in Chinese, with weekend classes. Graduates will receive both an MBA degree and a graduation certificate from Fudan University. Applications open each October, with the inaugural cohort scheduled to begin studies in September 2027.

SOURCE Fudan International School of Finance (FISF)