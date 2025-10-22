FUJIFILM Business Innovation Celebrates 60 Years of Heritage and Resilience in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15, 2025, FUJIFILM Business Innovation Philippines Corp. proudly celebrated its 60th anniversary, marking six decades of empowering Filipino businesses with cutting-edge document and digital transformation solutions.

FUJIFILM Business Innovation has long contributed to the development of local communities across the Asia-Pacific region, including through FUJIFILM Business Innovation Philippines, and remains committed to expanding these efforts in the years ahead.

Since its establishment in 1965, FUJIFILM Business Innovation Philippines has been a driving force in shaping the country's office technology landscape, continuously evolving from a provider of reliable multifunction devices to a trusted partner in business process optimization, managed print services, and digital transformation.

Under the anniversary theme "Innovation and Impact," the milestone event highlights the company's enduring legacy of progress, customer trust, and adaptability in an ever-changing technological environment.

During the celebration, Mr. Kengo Ishii, the new President of FUJIFILM Business Innovation Philippines, expressed his gratitude to employees, partners, and customers who have been integral to the company's journey.

"As we celebrate our 60 years, let us now move together and gear towards the next 40 years. I look forward to FUJIFILM Business Innovation celebrating its 100th year in the future," said FUJIFILM Business Innovation Philippines MD Ishii.

The momentous event was attended by various esteemed guests, including FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp. President Naoki Hama, PEZA Director General Hon. Tereso Panga, and Taguig City Mayor Hon. Lanie Cayetano.

"As we celebrate this landmark anniversary, we are also compelled to look forward with a renewed sense of purpose and resolve. Central to our actions will continue to be our corporate group purpose: "Giving our world more smiles." It is a promise of FUJIFILM Business Innovation to develop products, solutions, and services that empower businesses, enrich lives, and foster long-lasting relationships — in the Philippines and across the globe.," FUJIFILM Business Innovation President Hama stated during his message.

The event also gathered long-time partners, dealers, and employees to honor the company's shared history of collaboration and success. It served as a platform to reaffirm FUJIFILM's commitment to a "Sustainable Future," in line with its FY25 vision of promoting responsible innovation and environmental stewardship.

As the brand looks towards the future, FUJIFILM Business Innovation Philippines remains steadfast in its promise to "Giving our world more smiles."

About FUJIFILM Business Innovation

FUJIFILM Business Innovation is a global leader committed to continuously deliver innovations to customers' businesses worldwide, for creating innovative and fulfilling workplaces by effectively adopting information and knowledge through digital transformation (DX). We have pioneered numerous technologies and accumulated expertise since our establishment in 1962, to build an environment that encourages the use of one's creativity to maximize organizational strengths. Our portfolio includes conducting R&D, manufacturing and sales of world-class workflow solutions, IT services, and printing equipment such as digital multifunction printers (MFPs). We also offer business process outsourcing (BPO) services as well as marketing and implementation support of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems.

On 1 April 2021, we have changed the company name to FUJIFILM Business Innovation. More than just a name change, it embodies our commitment to continue as a company that always pursues business innovation. FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific is the regional headquarters of the global company, FUJIFILM Business Innovation, providing corporate support and shared services for the Asia Pacific region. https://fujifilm.com/fbglobal

About FUJIFILM Business Innovation Philippines Corp.

FUJIFILM Business Innovation Philippines Corp. (FUJIFILM BI PH) is a leading provider and trusted partner for quality document services and communications, enabling people and businesses to share knowledge across all platforms seamlessly. Established in 1965, FUJIFILM BI PH employs approximately 200 staff, including a team of industry leading professionals who support our portfolio of document management technologies, IT solutions, and customer communication services. FUJIFILM BI PH offers a holistic ecosystem of products and solutions to enable businesses to achieve increased productivity and efficiency. This includes world-class office multifunction devices, cloud and mobile solutions, multichannel marketing solutions, and business process management solutions.

FUJIFILM BI Philippines is a wholly owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM BI Asia Pacific under FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp. of Japan. To learn more about FUJIFILM BI PH's commitment to innovation, customer service and sustainability, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/fbph/en.

SOURCE FUJIFILM Business Innovation