FUJIFILM Business Innovation Celebrates 60 Years in the Philippines and Singapore; Marks 30th Anniversary in Chinese Mainland

MANILA, Philippines and SINGAPORE, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Business Innovation, a leader in information workflows and digital transformation, is celebrating its 60th anniversary in the Philippines and Singapore. Starting in 1965, the Philippines was the company's first overseas market, and soon after it established operations in Singapore. This year also marks the 30th anniversary of FUJIFILM Business Innovation China, further underscoring the company's long and enduring operational history across the Asia Pacific region. These milestones reflect decades of innovation, sustainable business practices, and strong partnerships that continue to shape the region's digital transformation (DX) landscape.

Mr. Naoki Hama, President and CEO, Representative Director, FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp., remarked: "We at FUJIFILM Business Innovation have been helping companies in Asia-Pacific strategically leverage information for over 60 years. While maintaining this focus, we are continuing to evolve the format, expanding beyond traditional printing into digital transformation, AI utilisation, and IT services. Our key hubs in the region have been vital for our digitalisation and sustainability initiatives. As we continue to evolve as a company, we look forward to creating further opportunities for the region's businesses to drive operational innovation through data utilization and reduce the environmental impact."

A regional strategy built on local strength

In Asia-Pacific, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) make up 98% of all businesses and employ over half of the workforce, creating significant potential for DX and AI to have an economic impact. Given the importance of software, FUJIFILM established a development centre in Vietnam in April 2025.

Across the region, the company relies on partnerships with businesses that are closely connected to local communities. To this end, the company is fostering collaborations with partners in other areas to continue strengthening its development efforts and regional ecosystem.

Mr. Masatsugu Naito, President of FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia-Pacific, commented: "In spite of challenges for the printing sector, we see significant opportunities in digital transformation, AI, and integrated solutions, particularly in the dynamic, diverse Asia-Pacific region. Our relationships with deeply rooted local partners here have been key to our success thus far and will continue to be so in our growing focus on data and process automation."

The Philippines as a circular manufacturing hub

With its skilled workforce and manufacturing expertise, the Philippines has been a core part of FUJIFILM's global operations and commitment to sustainability. Over the decades, the company has built deep relationships with local customers, partners, and the government, creating a foundation for long-term growth and mutual success.

In July 2025, FUJIFILM Business Innovation announced the establishment of the Circular Manufacturing Centre (CMC), making FUJIFILM Optics Philippines Inc. (FOPH) in to the company's Asia-Pacific hub for resource circulation. Once operations begin in 2026, this facility will handle remanufacturing processes for the company's multifunction devices (MFDs). Each machine is disassembled to the component level, cleaned and inspected thoroughly, and rebuilt while ensuring the same quality and reliability standards as newly built machines. The process achieves a reuse rate of 84% by weight, while the remaining 16% is recycled, resulting in a 99.5% resource recovery rate — one of the highest in the company's industry worldwide.

In addition to contributing to local economic growth and talent development, the CMC's capabilities in resource circulation are crucial for the company making progress on its Recycling Policy "Promoting Resource Circulation Toward Zero Waste," which was established in 1995.

Innovating to transform how enterprises handle data

As technology has evolved, the company has been particularly successful at harnessing comprehensive DX, AI, and IT solutions.

Mr. Hama continued: "FUJIFILM Business Innovation has consistently focused on helping companies handle data — but we have evolved in the ways we do so. We started as a document company focused on paper output. Then, demand for paper digitisation increased after the pandemic significantly changed work styles. Today, FUJIFILM Business Innovation is moving towards being a service and solutions company rather than just a multifunction printer manufacturer, but our focus on information handling has not changed."

One of its more recent solutions is the FUJIFILM IWpro, a cloud-based platform that centralises data across systems and enables secure, seamless collaboration among various stakeholders.

Integrating AI into solutions and operations

As part of its transformation strategy, FUJIFILM is integrating AI in three ways:

Using AI to learn from past sales cases and improve internal operational efficiency Embedding AI technology within devices, such as eliminating time-consuming pre-printing adjustments for paper types and using predictive maintenance algorithms to replace components before they fail Integrating AI into solutions and services, such as intelligent document processing of unstructured data, including paper documents to extract key information

This three-pronged strategy reflects the company's belief that AI should not replace human creativity but rather enhance decision-making and enable smarter, faster, and more sustainable business practices.

