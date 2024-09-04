FUJIFILM Business Innovation Singapore Honoured with Prestigious "Champion of Good" Award

SINGAPORE, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Business Innovation Singapore is delighted to be recognised as a "Champion of Good", the highest accolade conferred by the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC) under the Company of Good program. This prestigious distinction, which lasts for three years, acknowledges the company's unwavering commitment to creating a positive impact across five key areas in People, Society, Governance, Environment and Economic.

Mr. Koh Ching Hong, Managing Director of FUJIFILM Business Innovation Singapore, receiving the Champion of Good recognition from Deputy Prime Minister Mr. Heng Swee Keat.

FUJIFILM Business Innovation Singapore is among 78 organisations that were presented with the Champions of Good recognition out of a total of 290 conferred companies in the 2024 Company of Good cohort.

This esteemed recognition holds particular significance as the Fujifilm Group celebrates its 90th anniversary and introduces its new purpose, "Giving our world more smiles," reflecting its dedication to creating value for society.

Mr. Koh Ching Hong, Managing Director of FUJIFILM Business Innovation Singapore said, "Our recognition in the Champion of Good award underscores our commitment to employee development, community engagement, governance, environmental sustainability, and economic contribution. This accolade is a significant milestone, enhancing our brand's influence, fostering greater trust with our customers and partners, and affirming our leadership in driving positive change for the community. We will continue to develop diverse ideas, unique capabilities, and a talented workforce to strengthen our position both locally and globally."

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat presented the prestigious Champion of Good accolade to FUJIFILM Business Innovation Singapore's Managing Director, Mr. Koh Ching Hong during an award ceremony held at Raffles City Convention Centre on 18 July 2024. This recognition acknowledges FUJIFILM Business Innovation Singapore's dedication to providing innovative products and services that enhance people's lives, aligning closely with the company's global purpose.

As FUJIFILM Business Innovation celebrates 90 years of innovation, the award reinforces the company's commitment to responsible corporate citizenship and its leadership in creating a sustainable future filled with smiles.

