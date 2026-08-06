Full Ownership of JJ-LAPP: LAPP Group Unifies Southeast Asia Operations

LAPP's largest-ever acquisition pairs global engineering with regional agility to drive Southeast Asia's next wave of connectivity.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LAPP Group, a global leader in cable and connection technology, has completed its acquisition of JJ-LAPP. With this move, the German family-owned company unifies its operations across Southeast Asia under the singular LAPP brand identity.

Marking the largest acquisition in LAPP's history, this milestone combines German engineering quality and innovation with JJ-LAPP's established local footprint and entrepreneurial spirit to deliver state-of-the-art connectivity solutions across Southeast Asia.

The transaction represents the conclusion of an equal-share joint venture originally founded in 2004 with Jebsen & Jessen Group. Over the past two decades, the partnership successfully grew JJ-LAPP from a small cable distributor into a premier regional connectivity solutions provider.

Approximately 350 team members will be fully integrated into LAPP's global structure. They are joining a team of more than 5,700 colleagues around the globe with a strong local footprint throughout Asia. LAPP is dedicated to preserving JJ-LAPP's deep local market knowledge while enhancing service capabilities for customers across Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

Richard Lee, Chairman and CEO of Asia Pacific for LAPP Group, said: "Southeast Asia's market diversity is its greatest strength, but beneath every thriving sector lies a common denominator: the critical need for advanced cables and connection technology."

"Whether it's accelerating the rapid expansion of regional data centers, automating factories, or building smarter infrastructure, reliable connectivity is non-negotiable. LAPP is proud to be at the heart of this evolution, delivering the German-engineered reliability needed to power the region's next wave of sustainable growth."

"Our customers are at the heart of all that we do. With this acquisition, we reinforce our commitment to the region and strengthen our support for Southeast Asian businesses with direct access to LAPP's global supply chain and engineering expertise."

The acquisition comes at a time when Southeast Asia is seeing significant investment in AI-driven data centers, automated manufacturing facilities, and renewable energy infrastructure. These developments are creating growing demand for specialized cable and connection solutions that can support high-performance applications while withstanding the region's challenging tropical environments.

Asia-Pacific is already LAPP's fastest growing region with a strong double-digit growth rate in fiscal year 2025. To drive this growth, LAPP will leverage Indonesia as a core regional manufacturing hub to shorten lead times, alongside Vietnam as a key commercial hub.

Customers across high-growth industries, including industrial automation, data centers, and renewable energy, will continue to experience seamless business continuity while benefiting from faster response times and deeper regional engineering support.

Press contact:

Tobias Matthieß

Specialist External

Communications

Phone: +49 711 78386213

[email protected]

Lapp Holding SE

Schulze-Delitzsch-Str. 25

DE-70565 Stuttgart



About LAPP:

Headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, LAPP is a leading supplier of integrated solutions and branded products in the field of cable and connection technology. The company's portfolio includes standard and highly flexible cables, industrial connectors and screw technology, customised system solutions, automation technology and robotics solutions as well as technical accessories. LAPP's core market is the industrial machinery and plant engineering sector. Other key markets are in the food industry, logistics, as well as the energy and the mobility sectors.

The company was founded in 1959 and is still fully family-owned today. In the 2025 fiscal year, it generated consolidated sales of EUR 1.93 billion. LAPP employs around 5,700 people worldwide, manufactures at 27 international locations and is active in a total of over 80 countries worldwide.

You can find more information on this topic here: https://www.lapp.com/en/de/news/presse/e/000143

SOURCE LAPP Group