"Full-power Electricity" Escorts the Booming Kuitun Tourism and Culture On

KUITUN, China, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- September 17th, the staff of State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company were in the Yima Lane Cultural Tourism Pedestrian Street in Kuitun City to check the electricity-use safety hazards of the stalls, publicize safe-use-of-electricity knowledge, and distribute safe-use-of-electricity brochures. During the holidays, the "Reunion Is the Greatest Delight in the World" Chinese-style Fashion Cultural Fair was held in Yima Lane Cultural Tourism Pedestrian Street. There were various interactive games such as pitch pot, fishing for the moon in the sea, jade rabbit pulling out the radish, and Hou Yi shooting the sun. An increasing number of consumers went there to take pictures in Tang-style and Han-style costumes and taste all kinds of special foods and barbecues. Among the bustling crowds, the staff of the power supply company shuttled among the rows of stalls. They actively checked and understood the electricity-use demands and actual electricity loads of the stalls, and continuously probed for safety hazards. They mainly informed the merchants in a timely manner whether the indoor wiring was standardized and whether there were phenomena such as aging, exposure, and loosening in the power lines. They actively helped the merchants formulate rectification measures to eliminate the merchants' safe-use-of-electricity hazards. At the same time, they organized personnel to publicize the precautions for safe-use-of-electricity, distributed safe-use-of-electricity publicity brochures to the merchants and diners, enhanced the users' awareness of using electricity according to the law and safely, improved the users' prevention and emergency handling capabilities for electric shock accidents, and used high-quality services to light up the "hustle and bustle of worldly life" and promote the orderly progress of the activities.

