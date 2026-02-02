Providing Flexible and Diversified Investment Portfolios for Global Investors

HONG KONG, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU), a globally leading securities trading and wealth management fintech platform, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Limited ("Futu"), has received five prestigious awards from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). This achievement solidifies Futu's leading position and expertise in the futures and options domain. Over the years, Futu is committed to providing diversified futures and options trading services for global investors with extensive customer coverage, earning recognition from worldwide major global exchanges and authoritative institutions for its outstanding performance in exchange product trading and derivatives investments.

Futu Holdings Wins Five CME Awards, Cementing Industry Leadership in Futures and Options

Leveraging its exceptional user experience and the app's feature advantages, Futu has received multiple awards from CME Group, including "Education Motivator", "F&O Journey Driver", "Influential Broker", "Innovative Broker" and "Options Mover", showcasing its comprehensive strengths in the derivatives service's ecosystem.

Futu continues to enrich its futures and options product line, covering Hong Kong stock derivatives, US stock options, index ETF options, and various futures products under CME Group. Through its self-developed system and a suite of comprehensive options trading tools—including options analysis, options calculators, and advanced order types — Futu provides investors with a professional, user-friendly, efficient, and seamless options trading platform experience.

Jeff Shi, Regional Director of Futu Securities, said, "Futu is committed to providing investors with diverse, flexible, and highly adaptable investment solutions amid market volatility. The company has always been dedicated to delivering a world-class trading experience to Hong Kong investors, while empowering global investors to seize a broader range of market opportunities. We are honored to receive multiple accolades from CME Group. This recognition not only affirms Futu's continuous dedication to product innovation and customer service but also encourages us to further expand our global business footprint. Looking ahead, we will strengthen collaborations with leading global exchanges, optimize multi-asset allocation tools, and expand the platform's trading variety and flexibility. This will empower investors to capture global market opportunities and contribute to the development of Hong Kong's capital markets."

