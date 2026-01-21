Futu Trustee Launches Groundbreaking "Futu Pension Family Trust" with a Minimum Entry Threshold of HK$3 Million

HONG KONG, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Futu Trustee Limited, a subsidiary of Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU), officially unveiled the Futu Pension Family Trust on January 9, 2026, during a concurrent session at the "2025 Hong Kong Wealth Management Summit & 12th Hong Kong Listed Companies 100 Awards Ceremony".

Mr. Ben Lin, CEO of Futu Trustee

Tailored specifically for Hong Kong's middle-class families, this innovative product integrates retirement planning with wealth succession. Leveraging advanced financial technology, it slashes the traditional family trust entry threshold from tens of millions of Hong Kong dollars down to just HK$3 million, while maintaining transparent and highly affordable fees — signaling the arrival of truly inclusive trust services in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong's population is aging rapidly. As of 2024, individuals aged 65 and above already account for over 22% of the total population. The widespread "4-2-1" family structure, combined with persistently low birth rates, has rendered the conventional "raise children to support you in old age" model increasingly unsustainable. Middle-class families are confronting three critical retirement challenges:

Longevity risk — outliving one's savings

— outliving one's savings Dementia or incapacity risk — assets becoming inaccessible or unusable

— assets becoming inaccessible or unusable Market volatility risk — erosion of wealth due to investment fluctuations

Conventional family trusts, with their high minimums, steep fees, and complex setup processes, remain out of reach for the vast majority of middle-class households.

The Futu Pension Family Trust harnesses technology to completely re-engineer the trust experience, delivering three major breakthroughs:

Three Core Advantages Redefining Trust Services

Ultra-low entry threshold : Only HK$3 million in assets required to access professional asset protection and succession planning — a reduction of more than 90% compared to traditional offerings.

: Only in assets required to access professional asset protection and succession planning — a reduction of more than compared to traditional offerings. Transparent and affordable pricing : One-time setup fee of HK$28,000 ; annual management fee starting at HK$10,000 (equivalent to approximately 0.2%–0.3% of assets under management). Cash injections and trust termination are completely free , with no hidden charges .

: One-time setup fee of ; annual management fee starting at (equivalent to approximately of assets under management). Cash injections and trust termination are , with . Fully digital and seamless experience: Entire process completed online, with real-time asset visibility, setup in just 2–3 weeks, and 24/7 intelligent client support — delivering unprecedented convenience.

A Comprehensive One-Stop Retirement & Succession Ecosystem Safeguarding Your Later Years

Far more than a mere legal structure, this product creates a fully integrated closed-loop ecosystem:

A single account enables diversified global allocation across stocks, funds, and bonds, with access to over 150 open-ended funds on the Futu Wealth platform at zero subscription/redemption fees .

open-ended funds on the Futu Wealth platform at . Supports injection of annuities, participating savings plans, and large-sum life insurance policies, with claim proceeds automatically distributed according to the settlor's instructions.

Includes a direct payment mechanism for incapacity protection, allowing automatic payments to premier institutions such as Tai Kang Community , China Taiping • Mumian Homes , Harmony Family Healthcare , and other top-tier medical and elderly care providers.

, , , and other top-tier medical and elderly care providers. Combines robust legal safeguards under the Trust Deed with flexible updates via a Letter of Wishes, enabling the trust to adapt seamlessly to evolving family needs.

Strong Credentials and Substantial Scale

Futu Trustee currently oversees trust assets exceeding US$20 billion and has served more than 600 corporate and family clients. The company holds dual trust licenses in both Hong Kong (SAR) and Singapore.

Ben Lin, CEO of Futu Trustee, commented: "Market volatility and changes in health are both unpredictable. At Futu Trustee, we remain steadfast in faithfully executing our clients' wishes. Through the power of technology, we strive to transform retirement planning and wealth succession from a luxury into an accessible right for every middle-class family."

For more information, please visit the official Futu Trustee website at www.fututrustee.com

Disclaimer: The above content does not constitute any act of financial product marketing, investment offer, or financial advice. Before making any investment decision, investors should consider the risk factors related to investment products based on their own circumstances and consult professional investment advisors where necessary.

