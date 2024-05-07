Future Energy Asia Exhibition and Summit 2024 to Support Continent's Climate Resilience and Advance Asia's Energy Transition

Taking place on 15-17 May in Bangkok , the event will address the pressing need for energy security and sustainability in Asia , which recorded its second-highest average temp in 2023

BANGKOK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With average temperatures across Asia reaching record highs last year, the agenda for the upcoming Future Energy Asia Exhibition and Summit 2024 will help play an important role in enabling accessible, affordable, sustainable, and reliable energy for all, which is critical to combating further climate change and environmental degradation.

Future Energy Asia Exhibition and Summit 2024

Tens of thousands of energy specialists, politicians, industry decision-makers, and innovators from across the globe will convene at the event, taking place at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok Thailand on 15-17 May 2024, where Asia-Pacific's governmental policies, investment opportunities, market dynamics, and technological innovation, will be on the agenda.

The Future Energy Asia Exhibition and Summit will open with a keynote speech on Asia's move towards carbon neutrality and the transition to electric mobility from Thailand's Energy Minister and Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Pirapan Salirathavibhaga.

Combating climate change by accelerating the continent's clean energy transition is especially pertinent given the recent World Meteorological Organization (WMO) "State of the Climate in Asia 2023" report, which noted that the mean temperature over Asia in 2023 was the second highest on record. Many Asian countries witnessed record-breaking extreme weather during the year, like Japan, which experienced its hottest summer on record.

The Future Energy Asia Exhibition and Summit's comprehensive conference programme includes a Strategic Summit, Technical Conference, Energy Regulators Forum, Energy Regulatory Commission Forum, Future Mobility Asia Strategic Summit, and Future Mobility Asia Technical Conference, which will both further important dialogue around Asia's contributions to the global energy transition, and shine a spotlight on the region's ongoing decarbonisation efforts.

Notable speakers at the Strategic Summit will include:

Dr. Sompop Pattanariyankool, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy, Kingdom of Thailand

The Right Honourable Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri (Dr) Abang Haji Abdul Rahman Zohari Bin Tun Datuk Abang Haji Openg, Premier Of Sarawak

Wuttikorn Stithit, COO, Upstream Petroleum and Gas Business Group, PTT Public Company Limited

Dwi Soetjipto , Chairman, SKK Migas

, Chairman, SKK Migas James Ung , Group COO, Sarawak Energy

, Group COO, Sarawak Energy Dr Harald Link, Chairman, B.Grimm

Suresh Manglani , Executive Director and CEO, Adani Gas

, Executive Director and CEO, Alan Heng , Group CEO, Pavilion Energy

Attendees of Future Energy Asia can also gain insights from a mid-to-long-term market supply outlook from Anatol Feygin, the Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Cheniere Energy, one of the world's largest energy suppliers.

Co-located with Future Energy Asia, the Future LNG Asia Strategic Summit is also being hosted to gather critical perspectives on liquefied natural gas's (LNG) role as a cleaner energy alternative, where Asia's forward-thinking power and utility leaders will explain their energy transition visions, strategies and priorities. This event framework intends to catalyse comprehensive strategies across the energy landscape, emphasising practical outcomes and actionable insights in response to recent LNG price volatility, reliability, and affordability.

During the summit, Wuttikorn Stithit, COO, Upstream Petroleum and Gas Business Group PTT Public Company Limited, will unveil the firm's investment roadmap in gas infrastructure, LNG, and electric mobility, followed by a discussion of the innovation and electrification strategies of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT).

Among the event's four exhibition zones, two are of particular relevance to climate resilience and the energy transition. The Climatetech Zone will present the latest digital advancements and decarbonisation strategies globally, which will aid industry adherence to energy and environmental mandates, attracting investors, technical specialists and government entities. The Renewable Zone will showcase companies offering solar, wind, hydropower, and biomass innovations, products, solutions, and services revolutionising the region's renewable energy projects.

Co-hosted by PTT Group and EGAT, and supported by lead sponsors ADNOC and PTTEP, Future Energy Asia Exhibition and Summit 2024 will showcase groundbreaking innovations and policy frameworks that will guide the transition to net-zero emissions. With a distinguished lineup of speakers, comprehensive strategic summits, and the support of industry giants, the event is anticipated to enact significant strides towards a sustainable future. Bangkok will become the crucible where the region's challenges meet global solutions, underscoring Asia's pivotal role in steering the world towards cleaner, more reliable, and sustainable energy pathways.

The concurrent hosting of Future Energy Asia, Future Mobility Asia, and Future LNG Asia Strategic Summit forms a critical platform for driving the energy transition in Asia and beyond. This integrated event framework catalyses comprehensive strategies across the energy landscape, emphasising practical outcomes and actionable insights.

Future Energy Asia leads the dialogue, focusing on integrating innovative technologies such as CCUS and smart grids to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability. It aims to fortify energy security and economic resilience, setting the stage for substantive policy and infrastructure advancements.

Future Mobility Asia addresses the urgent need for sustainable transportation solutions, showcasing advancements in electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel technologies. This summit is pivotal in promoting the decarbonisation of the mobility sector, aligning with global emission reduction targets.

Lastly, Future LNG Asia brings critical perspectives on LNG's role as a cleaner energy alternative, crucial for reducing dependence on coal and supporting the region's net-zero ambitions amid market volatilities and supply chain challenges.

Together, these events provide a dynamic platform for stakeholders to forge partnerships, share innovative solutions, and shape policies that will collectively advance the global pursuit of a sustainable energy future. The outcomes will influence energy markets, guide technological adoption, and drive regional and international cooperation.

