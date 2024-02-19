Future of Work Survey Unveils Critical Insights for Employers and Workforce Evolution

SINGAPORE, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In another collaboration, Reeracoen , a leading provider of human resource services in Singapore, and Rakuten Insight Global , an online market research subsidiary of Rakuten Group, have unveiled the results of their comprehensive " Future of Work " survey, offering a deep dive into the perspectives of Singapore's workforce on the rapidly changing employment landscape. Conducted with 304 participants across various industries and generations, the survey aimed to capture a holistic view of employee sentiments towards automation, artificial intelligence (AI), remote work, and the gig economy.

The survey's insights reveal a shared concern across generations about the impact of automation, underlining the importance of continuous upskilling to remain competitive in the face of technological advancements. A notable finding is the differing priorities between younger and older workers, with Gen Zs and Millennials placing a higher emphasis on remote work. In contrast, Baby Boomers and Gen Xs focus on the technological shifts in the workplace.

A consensus emerged around the adoption of hybrid work models, with nearly half of the respondents from both younger and older generations viewing this as the future norm for office environments. However, opinions diverge regarding virtual teams and leadership evolution, with younger participants predicting a shift towards more decentralised, empathetic leadership styles to accommodate flexible working arrangements.

Reeracoen Group CEO Kenji Naito highlighted the importance of adapting to these changes, stating, "The insights underscore the workplace shifts occurring and the need for organisations to embrace agility, innovation, and inclusivity to thrive." He further emphasised the critical role of continuous learning in enabling individuals and companies to stay relevant in a technologically driven market.

Key Survey Findings:

Younger participants prioritise remote work, while older respondents are more concerned with technological impacts.

Both groups acknowledge the risk of job elimination due to automation, with a significant number stressing the need for upskilling.

Technical skills are deemed more essential for future job markets, though the value of continuous learning is universally recognised.

Views on work-life balance and leadership styles reflect generational divides, with younger workers expecting more empathetic leadership and older workers predicting a decrease in leadership relevance.

This survey provides valuable guidance for organisations preparing for the future of work. Reeracoen invites employers to consider these insights as a guide to enrich remote working capabilities, foster continuous learning, embrace diversity, and prioritise the well-being of their workforce. Tailoring strategies to meet these evolving expectations can significantly boost team retention, productivity, and competitiveness.

Reeracoen is committed to guiding its partners and clients through these evolving times with insightful talent and workforce strategies underpinned by comprehensive strategic research.

About Reeracoen Singapore Pte Ltd

Reeracoen Singapore Pte Ltd is one of Singapore's leading recruitment agencies. With our extensive networks, we effectively source and match high-calibre candidates to our partners. Our clients enjoy peace of mind knowing that as part of the Neo-career group, Reeracoen is committed to delivering the same Japanese professionalism and service quality across our ten offices in 6 Asian countries. For more information, visit https://www.reeracoen.sg/ and follow us on social media.

About Rakuten Insight Global, Inc.

Rakuten Insight Global, Inc. ("Rakuten Insight") is a wholly-owned online market research subsidiary of Rakuten Group, Inc., a global leader in internet services, headquartered in Tokyo. Rakuten Insight was established in 1997 as AIP Corporation and became part of the Rakuten Group in 2014. Rakuten Insight possesses a research panel focusing on 12 major Asian markets & the US and a panel network covering 60 countries and regions. With offices in 11 countries and regions, Rakuten Insight provides market research for over 500 leading companies around the world. Rakuten Insight Singapore serves as an off-shore market research hub to drive business development and provide multi-lingual and multi-functional operational support for clients based across Southeast Asia. For more information, visit https://insight.rakuten.com/ and follow us on social media.

