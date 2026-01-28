GAC AION V Meets Nordic Pure Electric Needs with Multi-Dimensional Advantages

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 23, 2025, AION V, GAC's global strategic model, was officially launched in Finland. As the third market in Europe where GAC has officially launched its products, Finland marks another milestone in the implementation of GAC's "European Market Plan", signifying that high-quality Chinese pure electric vehicles are accelerating their integration into the Nordic automotive ecosystem.

The entry of AION V into the Finnish market is a key step in GAC's "European Market Plan.Tailored to Finland's core market demands for environmental protection, safety, and space, the newly launched AION V demonstrates the dual advantages of "technological adaptation and experience enhancement".

AION V successfully obtained a five-star safety rating in the 2025 Euro NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) test. It offers a WLTP range of 510 kilometers and supports ultra-fast charging – it only takes 24 minutes to charge from 10% to 80%. With a wheelbase of 2,775 millimeters, it provides a spacious interior.

Currently, AION V has been officially launched in Finland. With the combination of "beyond-class configuration and affordable price", AION V is set to become a highly attractive new option for pure electric vehicles in the Nordic market.

