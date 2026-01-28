GAC Indonesia Smart Factory Goes into Operation, reflecting GAC's long-term commitment.

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The GAC Indonesia Smart Factory was officially completed and commenced operations in Jakarta. This modern "Lighthouse Factory", embodying both green values and smart manufacturing, marks not only a major milestone in GAC's commitment to Southeast Asia, but also the full implementation of the One GAC 2.0 global strategy in Indonesia, officially ushering in a new chapter of "In Indonesia, For Indonesia."

Just as Wei Haigang, President of GAC INTERNATIONAL, stated in his speech: "Indonesia is not only a vital node in GAC's global expansion but also a key frontier for our high-quality overseas development strategy. The establishment of this smart factory reflects GAC's long-term commitment. We will remain steadfast in promoting localized operations and continue contributing to Indonesia's economic growth, industrial upgrade, and green transformation."

As the cornerstone of GAC's strategy in the Indonesian market, the smart factory is guided by the philosophy of "small scale, fast output, and phased development". It fully adopts the advanced manufacturing system of GAC's NEV Lighthouse Factories, achieving 100% interconnectivity of production data. From smart manufacturing to full AI-powered parts monitoring via machine vision, GAC is leveraging robust technological capabilities to ensure top-tier product quality.

Under the theme "Ignite the Lighthouse, Driving the Future," GAC officially launched the "One GAC 2.0" Indonesia Action Plan, focusing on six key dimensions — product, channel, service, smart manufacturing, energy ecosystem, and mobility ecosystem — to create a sustainable, localized, and systematic operational model. This plan not only aligns with GAC's global One GAC strategy and the "Panyu Action" for international market development but also reflects the company's long-term commitment to deeply cultivating the Indonesian market and expanding its impact across the entire ASEAN region.

From "going out" to "getting in" to truly "integrating in," GAC is taking a systematic, long-term approach to internationalization, actively contributing to the global reshaping of the new energy vehicle industry. This smart factory is more than a boost in production capacity — it is a profound commitment to a sustainable future. As the One GAC 2.0 strategy continues to evolve, GAC is poised to shine on the global stage with technology, trust, and innovation, proudly showcasing the strength of Chinese automotive brands.

