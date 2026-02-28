AION UT Makes Its Appearance in Hong Kong, Defining a New Benchmark for Fashion and Intelligence

HONG KONG, Feb. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC AION UT made its grand debut along the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong. The arrival of AION UT is a sincere work tailored for urban travel after GAC's in-depth insight into the needs of the Hong Kong market. In Hong Kong, a modern city with a fast pace and pursuit of quality, local users value high cost performance and convenient practicality, as well as fashionable design and environmental protection. They need an all-round vehicle that can balance commuting and family travel.

Designed by the Milan Design Center, the AION UT is crafted specifically for modern urban life. It reflects GAC's leading technological capabilities while leveraging its core advantage. Recognized as a model that truly understands urban lifestyle, the AION UT provides users with richer low-carbon, intelligent mobility options.

Looking ahead, GAC will continue to deepen its presence in the Hong Kong market, take Hong Kong as a strategic pivot, accelerate the expansion of the global market, and set a new benchmark for Chinese automotive brands "Ecosystem Globalization".

