GAC Supports Chelsea FC's 2026 Asia Pre-Season Tour in Malaysia, Witnessing a Memorable Football Clash

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 9 August at 8:00pm, Chelsea FC's 2026 Asia Pre-Season Tour continued in Malaysia with a thrilling clash at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Johor Bahru, as Premier League giants Chelsea FC took on Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta'zim. As an Official Pre-Season Tour Partner in Hong Kong SAR and Malaysia, GAC was proud to support the fixture, bringing smart technologies and quality products to fans across the region.

GAC, the Official Vehicle Partner of Chelsea FC’s 2026 Asia Pre-Season Tour Malaysia Leg

The stadium was packed with more than 28,000 passionate fans as both sides delivered a high-tempo, end-to-end contest. The match ended in a 3-3 draw, treating supporters to an entertaining spectacle of top-flight football.

On matchday, Chelsea FC legend Roberto Di Matteo visited GAC's booth, where he experienced the EMKOO and other GAC models firsthand, offering high praise for GAC's product quality and driving experience.

Chelsea FC, a European powerhouse with a massive global following, continues to strengthen its bond with Asian fans. GAC, a Fortune Global 500 company, has been accelerating its global expansion and industry chain overseas deployment, enhancing its product portfolio and localized services in international markets. The partnership with Chelsea FC further raises GAC's brand profile across Southeast Asia and beyond, underscoring its commitment to global brand building through sports partnerships and deep local market integration. As a strategic hub for its Southeast Asian operations, GAC has actively advanced local production in Malaysia, successfully achieving CKD assembly of the GS3 EMZOOM and EMKOO. Both models have earned widespread recognition from Malaysian media for their striking design, dynamic performance and advanced intelligent driving capabilities.

With the Hong Kong and Malaysia legs now concluded, GAC celebrates the successful completion of Chelsea FC's 2026 Asia Pre-Season Tour. Looking ahead, GAC will continue to put user needs at the heart of its development, delivering exceptional quality and cutting-edge technology to enhance every journey for consumers in Malaysia and around the world.

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SOURCE GAC