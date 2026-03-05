GAC's AION V, M8 PHEV, and EMZOOM Launched Setting a New Benchmark for Better Mobile Life in New Zealand.

GUANGZHOU, China, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 15th, in Auckland, New Zealand, the grand launch ceremony of GAC New Zealand was officially held. With the core theme "Move Freely. Live Fully", this launch deeply aligns with New Zealand's lifestyle of being close to nature and valuing family, defining the core value of vehicles as an integral part of life. At the event, three vehicles – AION V, M8 PHEV, and EMZOOM – made their simultaneous debut, bringing people-oriented mobility experiences to the local market and setting a new benchmark for a better mobile lifestyle.

In New Zealand, cars serve as a key bridge connecting nature and family, and as companions for exploring freedom and enjoying life. The three vehicles unveiled at the event are the concrete expression of this concept.

The versatile luxury MPV M8 PHEV, with its luxurious and comfortable space, designed for both family travel and business use, becoming a mobile extension of quality life; the spacious intelligent SUV AION V, with its eco-friendly powertrain and leading intelligent technology, meets New Zealand's pursuit of sustainable travel; the stylish intelligent SUV EMZOOM caters to young drivers' desire to explore the outdoors and connect with nature, with its stylish design and nimble handling.

Each of the three vehicles emphasizes different strengths, but they jointly convey the core value of "people-oriented" – delivering simpler, more comfortable, and more reliable travel.

All along, GAC's global journey has adhered to the philosophy of long-term vision and win-win cooperation. This launch in New Zealand is not only an expansion of the brand, but also an opportunity for cultural dialogue and shared values.

