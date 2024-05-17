GALAXY MACAU, THE WORLD CLASS INTEGRATED RESORT, UNVEILS THE "EXPERIENCE MACAO CARNIVAL" AT HONG KONG

"Experience Macao Carnival" launched on May 17

MACAO, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy Macau™, The World Class Integrated Resort ("Galaxy Macau") has been proactively supporting and participating in Macau SAR Government tourism promotions to forge the territory into a world center of tourism and leisure. The "Experience Macao Carnival", a three-day event (May 17 to 19) organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office, will be launched on 17 May 2024 at East Point City in Hong Kong SAR. The carnival aims to showcase the competitiveness of Macau's tourism industry and its compelling new "Tourism +" attractions to visitors, enhancing Macau's reputation and appeal as a premium travel destination. Galaxy Macau is also shining a spotlight, providing a one-stop deluxe experience for tourists.

Galaxy Macau has designed its carnival booth with a classic ivory and gold theme, showcasing the grand and impressive landscape of the integrated resort with an artistic twist. Visitors to the booth can capture interactive photo moments with the adorable Galaxy Kidz mascot "Wavey" the Peacock and Galaxy Macau's ambassadors at the photobooth, but also experience the historical fusion of Macau's Chinese and Western cultures by receiving exquisite souvenirs featuring both Macanese and Portuguese heritage. From 1-7pm on May 18-19, visitors can enjoy a delightful peacock dance performance at the main stage, where dancers will bring to life the graceful movements of the peacock. Adding an extra layer of fun to the carnival, visitors can also participate in an exciting game for a chance to win up to MOP$1,500 dining voucher. This voucher can be used to indulge in over 120 dining options available at Galaxy Macau.

Continuing its status as the top integrated resort globally with the most Forbes five-star hotel honors under one roof – Galaxy Macau spanning over 1.1 million square meters, 5000 luxurious rooms and suites, is renowned for its unparalleled mix of entertainment and leisure attractions that no other resort in Macau can match. With eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels to choose from, guests are spoilt for choice. Water sports enthusiasts can make a splash at the 75,000-square-metre Grand Resort Deck – the world's leading skytop oasis. Foodies meanwhile can indulge in a selection of over 120 dining options, ranging from Michelin-starred establishments to local street food legends; a delectable selection that has earned Galaxy Macau the distinction of being Asia's premier dining destination. For an authentic Asian street food adventure, guests can cross the link bridge to explore vibrant local and Asian cuisines at Broadway Food Street. Fashionistas will adore Galaxy Promenade, an award-winning shopping destination. Luxury flagship stores, designer boutiques and high-street labels contribute to over 200 world-renowned fashion and lifestyle brands. GICC is Galaxy Macau's latest world-class event venue featuring 40,000 square meters and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau, ushering a new era for the MICE industry in Asia. Be it large-scale events or sports tournaments, GICC brings unprecedented experiences to visitors. In April 2024, Galaxy Macau also announced the launch of Capella at Galaxy Macau, further solidifying the destination's undisputed reputation as Macau's Ultimate Luxury Integrated Resort.

Galaxy Macau has always adhered to its "World Class, Asian Heart" service philosophy to offer exceptional facilities and experiences for guests from all around the world. As the city gears up for a continuing wave of international tourism, Galaxy Macau looks forward to welcoming visitors with award-winning accommodations, unforgettable leisure experiences, and unparalleled shopping, dining and entertainment all under one roof. In the future, Galaxy Macau will continue to launch more world-class events to enhance Macau's positioning as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million square metres of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide around 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Andaz Macau, Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575 meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5 meters high and 150-meter pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate. As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000 square meters, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, a 10-theatre 3D Cineplex boasting 4K laser projection; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 different Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000 sqm of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau. For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, http://www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and http://www.galaxyicc.com.

