Game-Changer: Bay Pickle Reveals Visionary Development Plan to Lead Pickleball's Growth in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area in China

Pioneering Partnership with MLP Founder Steve Kuhn to Launch Hong Kong's First Indoor Pickleball Social Club in Hong Kong

Launch 12 Courts in Multiple Locations Across Hong Kong by End of 2024, On Track to Becoming the Largest Pickleball Organisation in Hong Kong

Unveils New Pickleball Courts, Bar, and Academy to Bring Pickleball to the Heart of Hong Kong's Sports Community

HONG KONG, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Pickle, a pioneer in lifestyle sports and community-driven experiences, is proud to announce the grand opening of Bay Pickle, Hong Kong's first-ever indoor pickleball social club, located in Causeway Bay. This launch is just the beginning of a bold, multi-phase expansion plan that aims to position Bay Pickle the premier destination for pickleball enthusiasts across Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area in China.

With plans to roll out eleven additional professional courts by the end of 2024 and beyond, Bay Pickle is set to lead a transformative movement in sport in the region. Combining top-tier facilities, inclusive programming, and social interaction, Bay Pickle is poised to become the largest pickleball organisation in Hong Kong.

A Groundbreaking Partnership: Steve Kuhn and Bay Pickle

Leading this revolutionary venture is Steve Kuhn, the visionary founder of Major League Pickleball (MLP), a collective synonymous with pickleball excellence in the United States. Much like the NBA's transformative influence on basketball, MLP has played a pivotal role in propelling pickleball into the mainstream, making it one of the fastest-growing sports in America. Under Steve's leadership, MLP has catapulted pickleball into the national spotlight, establishing a professional league akin to the NBA in basketball. In the U.S., MLP has not only elevated pickleball into a premier competitive sport but has also cultivated a vibrant ecosystem of fans, athletes, and communities, fostering a dynamic sports culture that is now recognized on a global scale. Steve's investment in Bay Pickle marks the first step in bringing that same level of innovation and growth to Hong Kong and the broader GBA market in China.

The powerful collaboration between Steve Kuhn, Albert Fung and Ken Deng, Co-Founder of Bay Pickle, and the Founding Members Alex Chan and Jenny Wan, sets the stage for a transformative experience in Hong Kong's sports scene. Together, they are creating a world of innovation, community, and excellence. Bay Pickle's inaugural facility, boasting over 12,000 square feet of professional courts, represents a pioneering leap in pickleball engagement, promising an unparalleled pickleball and social experience.

Major League Pickleball (MLP) Founder and pickleball visionary Mr. Steve Kuhn, shared his excitement for the future of pickleball in Asia during the launch event, "My goal is to raise awareness of pickleball across Asia, starting right here in Hong Kong. With the potential inclusion of pickleball as an Olympic sport, we have a unique opportunity to elevate its profile and engage a new generation of players. I envision Bay Pickle as a cornerstone for this movement. Together, we can inspire countless individuals to pick up a paddle and join in the fun of this wonderful sport. The energy and inclusivity that pickleball brings is unmatched, and I believe Bay Pickle will be instrumental in fostering that spirit throughout Asia."

Bold Expansion Strategy: Transforming Hong Kong into GBA's Pickleball Hub

With its first-of-its-kind indoor facility in Hong Kong, Bay Pickle is not only redefining the boundaries of sport but also the social experience that comes with it. Pickleball's inclusive nature, with easy access for players of all ages—from 6 to 86—brings people together, fostering a sense of community and camaraderie that transcends traditional athletic pursuits. More than just a sport, pickleball at Bay Pickle is about cultivating lasting connections, both on and off the court.

Riding high on the success of the Causeway Bay launch, exciting plans are underway to open a second indoor pickleball court in Kowloon by the end of 2024! And that is just the beginning—new locations are being explored in Ma On Shan, adding to an ever-growing lineup of 12 courts across Hong Kong, including new courts in a school in Tseung Kwan O. This expansion is all about making pickleball more accessible, bringing the sport to communities across Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area—so get ready for more places to play, compete, and connect.

Albert Fung, Co-founder of Bay Pickle, expressed his excitement for the launch, "The opening is just a beginning. The aim is to elevate pickleball to new heights in Hong Kong and beyond. The academy, facilities, and future expansions are all part of a larger vision to create a thriving pickleball ecosystem that fosters not just athletic skill, but a sense of community and belonging. As Bay Pickle prepares to launch additional courts in Q4 2024, it is poised to solidify its position as the premier destination for pickleball enthusiasts in the region. Embrace the spirit of innovation, connectivity, and athletic prowess as Bay Pickle paves the way for a new era in sports and social engagement in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area."

Ken Deng, Co-founder of Bay Pickle, shared his vision for the academy, "As someone who has coached at six universities in the Bay Area, I'm passionate about developing young talent across Asia. The academy is designed to be a pipeline for aspiring athletes, and it's exciting to see students excel in regional and international tournaments."

Alex Chan, Founding member of Bay Pickle, shared his vision for how Bay Pickle is redefining the boundaries of sport and social experience, "Our goal is to not only provide top-tier facilities but also to cultivate a community where people can interact, share, and experience the joy of pickleball together. Whether you're here to compete or just have fun, with over seven years of experience in F&B, I am excited to leverage my expertise to enhance the social dimension of pickleball at Bay pickle. By fostering connections through play, we will create an environment where meaningful relationships flourish enriching the experience for every member of our community."

Jenny Wan, Founding Member of Bay Pickle, shared her vision for the strategic partnership with Steve Kuhn, "We are deeply honored that Steve has chosen the Bay Pickle team as his first partner in in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area, and we are committed to upholding this trust as we work together to grow the sport in the region. Together, we are not just building courts, but creating a vibrant, inclusive community where everyone—from beginners to seasoned players—can come together and experience the joy of pickleball."

Bay Pickle Indoor Court: A First in Hong Kong

This September, the newly unveiled Bay Pickle Indoor Court is shaking up the scene in Hong Kong's vibrant Causeway Bay district, bringing the rapidly growing sport of pickleball right to the city's doorstep. This cutting-edge facility promises an unmatched pickleball experience, perfect for both casual players looking for fun and competitive athletes hungry for serious action.

Key Highlights of the Bay Pickle Indoor Court:

Size and Location : Spanning 2,000 square feet , the indoor court is conveniently located in the bustling district of Causeway Bay , making it easily accessible for residents and visitors alike. This prime location positions Bay Pickle as the go-to destination for pickleball in the region.

: Spanning , the indoor court is conveniently located in the bustling district of , making it easily accessible for residents and visitors alike. This prime location positions Bay Pickle as the go-to destination for pickleball in the region. Professional-Grade Facilities : The court features premium flooring designed for optimal play, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for players of all skill levels. The court dimensions adhere to international standards, offering the perfect environment for both casual games and competitive training.

: The court features premium flooring designed for optimal play, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for players of all skill levels. The court dimensions adhere to international standards, offering the perfect environment for both casual games and competitive training. Multi-functional Space: Beyond pickleball, the venue is designed to host a variety of events, including corporate team-building sessions, kids' birthday parties and family gatherings, workshops and exclusive social gatherings.

Beyond pickleball, the venue is designed to host a variety of events, including corporate team-building sessions, kids' birthday parties and family gatherings, workshops and exclusive social gatherings. With a flexible layout, the space can be customized for different types of events, ensuring a unique and memorable experience for all attendees.

Bar and Lounge Area : The venue also includes a stylish bar and lounge area , where players and guests can relax and enjoy a handpicked selection of drinks and snacks. Whether cooling off after an intense game or simply socializing with fellow pickleball enthusiasts, the bar offers a perfect complement to the sporting experience.

: The venue also includes a stylish , where players and guests can relax and enjoy a handpicked selection of drinks and snacks. Whether cooling off after an intense game or simply socializing with fellow pickleball enthusiasts, the bar offers a perfect complement to the sporting experience. Professional Coaching Team : Bay Pickle is home to a team of experienced and certified coaches , all of whom are passionate about growing the sport in Hong Kong . Personalized training sessions are available for players of all levels, from beginners to advanced athletes. Corporate team-building exercises, group lessons, and private coaching are also available.

: Bay Pickle is home to a team of , all of whom are passionate about growing the sport in . Personalized training sessions are available for players of all levels, from beginners to advanced athletes. Corporate team-building exercises, group lessons, and private coaching are also available. Community-Focused Environment: The indoor court is more than just a place to play pickleball; it's a hub for the pickleball community. Regular events, meetups, and exclusive competitions foster a sense of belonging and camaraderie among players. From monthly social events to drop-in classes for beginners, the court is designed to be a welcoming space for everyone.

Bay Pickle Academy: Developing Future Champions

Bay Pickle Academy is dedicated to helping players take their game to the next level. The professional training regimen is designed to equip students with the skills necessary to become true champions. From perfecting drives and dinking to mastering drops and more, the dynamic curriculum covers all essential techniques. As players immerse themselves in the program, they will not only sharpen their technical skills but also enhance their overall athleticism and build confidence. The academy provides a supportive, growth-focused environment where athletes are encouraged to continually push their limits and achieve new milestones.

To cater to different interests and skill levels, two distinct programs are available. The Recreational Program is tailored for kids who want to have fun while learning the game in a relaxed, engaging setting. For those seeking a more competitive edge, the Elite Program is designed for U16 players with aspirations of professional play. Elite participants may even have the opportunity to represent the Pickleball Association of Hong Kong and compete for the championship at the 2024 WPC Hong Kong, scheduled to take place in Discovery Bay in November 2024. This prestigious event will bring together top players from across the region, paving the way for future success on the competitive stage.

Bay Pickle Club: Bay Pickle Membership Program

Pickleball enthusiasts could immerse themselves in the sport through the Bay Pickle Club, a unique, members-only experience. Membership benefits include monthly social events and pickleball meetups, drop-in pickleball classes for beginners and collaborations with local NGOs to promote wellness through the sport etc. They will enjoy exclusive access to an expanding network of pickleball venues and a robust community of players.

Development Roadmap: A Vision for Growth

Bay Sports is committed to expanding its brand footprint and community engagement through several strategic initiatives:

1. Digital Transformation and Innovation

A Web 3.0 and NFT strategy is being developed to create immersive digital experiences, enhancing fan and player engagement. This includes the development of digital collectibles and other interactive elements to connect with the community in new ways.

2. Sustainability and Corporate Partnerships

Bay Sports remains committed to aligning with ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) goals. Corporate partnerships are being explored to promote sustainability initiatives, ensuring that business growth benefits both the community and the environment.

The future is bright for Bay Pickle and the pickleball community in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. With expansion plans, digital innovations, and a commitment to inclusivity, Bay Pickle is poised to become the largest Pickleball Social Club in the region. Public are invited to join in celebrating this exciting new chapter for Bay Pickle and the launch of Hong Kong's premier indoor pickleball facility.

Bay Pickle

Address: Shop 1-2, G/F, The Consonance, 23 Jupiter Street, Tin Hau, Hong Kong

Opening Hours: From Monday to Sunday, 7am to 11pm

Enquiry: +852- 4608-3998

https://thebaypickle.com/

https://www.instagram.com/baypickle/

#BayPickleCausewayBay #BayPickle #Pickleball #PickleballForAll #Sportstainment @baypickle

SOURCE Bay Pickle