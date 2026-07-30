Gansu Jinchang Power Supply Improves Grid Data Accuracy to Empower Smart Grid Operation

JINCHANG, China, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- State Grid Gansu Jinchang Power Supply Company has completed a special campaign of comprehensive verification and quality optimization for core power equipment parameters on the grid dispatch cloud platform. This marks a crucial transformation in grid operation monitoring, shifting from the traditional static ledger recording mode to a dynamic and accurate intelligent perception mode.

Guided by the working philosophy of data-driven development, quality supremacy, precise traceability and closed-loop optimization, the company carried out full-coverage inspection on key power facilities of 35kV and above within its jurisdiction, covering 98 main transformers and 254 AC transmission lines.

Technical inspectors conducted multi-source cross verification on core parameters including rated voltage, rated capacity, short-circuit loss, percentage short-circuit voltage and line impedance. Cloud platform data was compared item by item with equipment factory test reports, on-site measured data and protection setting calculation documents to fully guarantee the authenticity and accuracy of data.

For questionable and deviated data identified during the inspection, the professional technical team conducted in-depth traceability investigation, recalibration and revision. A standardized problem ledger was established to implement full-process closed-loop rectification, ensuring that all parameters uploaded to the platform are traceable, accurate and compliant with operation and maintenance standards.

Up to now, the parameter quality improvement work for all 98 main transformers and 254 transmission lines has been fully completed. The campaign completely eliminates hidden risks of distorted grid state estimation caused by basic data deviations, greatly improves the basic data quality of the dispatch cloud platform, and builds an accurate and reliable data connection between the cloud digital system and on-site power equipment.

The new-generation grid dispatch system is built with cloud-native technology, big data analysis and intelligent algorithms, enabling intensive management and real-time intelligent calculation of full-network grid model data. The high-precision parameter database established in this campaign provides accurate data support for core businesses such as grid state estimation, online safety analysis and intelligent auxiliary decision-making, and gives full play to the digital and intelligent enabling efficiency of the new-generation grid dispatch system.

SOURCE State Grid Gansu Jinchang Power Supply Company