Gansu Linxia Power Supply Company: "Pile" up green travel and ensure charging services

LINXIA, China, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "The equipment grounding is normal, the charging gun contact is good, and it can be safely put into use..." On January 26, Ma Lei and Mu Yanlin, the transformer district managers of the Xinji Power Supply Office of the State Grid Linxia Power Supply Company, conducted a comprehensive special inspection of the public new energy vehicle charging equipment in Linxia County, Linxia Prefecture, to meticulously check and strengthen the equipment safety line, fully ensuring the electricity needs for residents' green travel.

With the continuous increase in the popularity of new energy vehicles, the frequency of charging pile usage has been increasing year by year. Vehicle owners have increasingly urgent demands for the reliability and convenience of charging services, and the stable operation of charging equipment has become a key focus of people's livelihood services. In order to accurately match the travel needs of the public, State Grid Linxia Power Supply Company focuses on upgrading charging services, establishing a dual guarantee mechanism of "regular inspections + dynamic maintenance", and conducting regular equipment inspections and maintenance to ensure that charging piles in the jurisdiction can be charged at any time and are safe to use. Effectively solve the charging concerns of new energy vehicle owners.

"The safe operation of charging piles cannot be separated from the entire chain guarantee. In addition to the equipment itself, the inspection of supporting facilities such as power supply lines and distribution boxes is also crucial. "Ma Lei said that at the same time, a comprehensive inspection of the supporting power supply lines and distribution devices of the charging stations will be conducted, and a "one pile, one file" health record will be established to record operational data, fault history, and maintenance trajectory in detail, achieving traceability and controllability throughout the entire lifecycle of the equipment, and improving the safe operation level of the charging system from the source.

This inspection covered a total of 5 public charging stations, checked 54 charging piles, identified and rectified 2 safety hazards, distributed over 300 safety electricity usage brochures, achieving a three-in-one service effect of "inspection + rectification + publicity."

Next, the State Grid Linxia Power Supply Company will further increase the frequency of charging pile inspections, continuously optimize charging service details, and provide more precise equipment support and more considerate convenience services. This will strengthen the safety operation defense line of charging piles, truly allowing new energy vehicle owners to achieve "worry-free charging," injecting strong electrical momentum into the development of local green transportation, and enhancing regional ecological protection and livelihood security through high-quality power services.

SOURCE Gansu Linxia Power Supply Company