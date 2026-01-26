Gansu Linxia Power Supply Company: Winter Line Patrols Ensure Power Supply and Protect People's Livelihood

LINXIA, China, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 23, the State Grid Gansu Linxia Power Supply Company, with "ensuring power supply and safeguarding people's livelihood" as its core, organized operation and maintenance personnel to act upon orders, braving the severe cold to stand firm on the front line, measuring responsibility with their steps, weaving a dense power grid safety protection net within the jurisdiction, and making every effort to build a solid defense line for reliable winter power supply.

Winter is a critical stage for the power grid to "welcome peak winter". Severe weather conditions such as low temperatures, rain, snow, and freezing can easily lead to ice covering of lines and equipment aging, posing severe challenges to the safe and stable operation of the power grid. In order to ensure the safety of power supply, the company has formulated a detailed inspection and protection network plan, clarifying the scope of inspection, key tasks, and division of responsibilities. Key equipment such as 10 kV and above transmission lines, distribution substations, and substations within the jurisdiction will be included in the "comprehensive and comprehensive" inspection system to achieve early warning of hidden dangers and early risk control.

During the inspection process, patrol personnel focus on checking potential hazards such as line icing, loose conductors, dirty insulators, and tower foundation settlement. They register each pole, measure temperature section by section, record equipment operating status with data, and use professional judgment to eliminate safety risks, ensuring that hazards are "discovered early, handled early, and cleared early."

In addition, the State Grid Linxia Power Supply Company has strengthened the construction of the emergency support system, formed professional repair teams, equipped with sufficient repair materials and emergency equipment, and strictly implemented a 24-hour duty system to ensure rapid response and efficient handling in the event of power supply failures, resolving power usage issues promptly.

Next, the State Grid Linxia Power Supply Company will continue to make every effort to carry out line inspections, hazard investigations, emergency response, and other tasks, resolutely uphold the bottom line of grid safety, ensure stable and reliable power supply, and provide strong power support for the economic and social development of the jurisdiction and for the warm winter of the people.

SOURCE Gansu Linxia Power Supply Company