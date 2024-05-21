GARDENS BY THE BAY SINGAPORE'S CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL RETURNS WITH DISNEY AND PIXAR'S INSIDE OUT 2

Children can get acquainted with their emotions through play at Southeast Asia's only Inside Out 2-themed outdoor carnival with large-scale installations

SINGAPORE, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to delve into the fascinating world of emotions as Gardens by the Bay Singapore's Children's Festival returns for its 10th edition – this time, featuring an exciting collaboration with Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2!

Right in the feels: Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 lands at Gardens by the Bay Singapore's Children's Festival this May Kaleidoscope of Memories Emotion Mirrors

Kicking off on 25 May at the iconic Supertree Grove, this will be the only Inside Out 2-themed outdoor carnival in Southeast Asia with large-scale installations. Children can learn about their feelings through play at the various interactive areas inspired by beloved Inside Out 2 characters, such as Joy, Anger, Sadness, Fear and Disgust – alongside new Emotions Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment! Get in touch with your emotions ahead of the release of Inside Out 2 (13 June: Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, 14 June: Indonesia).

Gardens by the Bay is a premier horticultural attraction, and its Children's Festival is a signature school holiday event. Most of the activities are free, and this year's edition runs until 22 June.

Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley who's about to begin high school, just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joining the core Emotions is a group of new arrivals perfectly suited for the teenage years!

Gardens by the Bay CEO Felix Loh said, "We all want our children to be happy and healthy. This year we are excited to team up with Disney for the 10th edition of Gardens by the Bay's Children's Festival. Kids can learn about stress and emotions in a fun way through relatable characters and heartwarming stories such as those from Disney and Pixar. More importantly, the event will allow families to bond and spend meaningful time together."

Singapore Tourism Board's Director of Attractions, Entertainment and Tourism Concept Development Ashlynn Loo said, "We are thrilled to support Gardens by the Bay's Children's Festival – the only place in Southeast Asia where families can enjoy an Inside Out 2-themed outdoor carnival with large-scale installations. We hope visitors will enjoy the fresh and captivating experiences by exploring the various zones inspired by Inside Out 2's Emotions. As we continue to welcome more visitors back to Singapore, we look forward to bringing more compelling leisure experiences that will appeal to both local and international visitors, as part of our continued collaboration with Disney, solidifying our position as a vibrant leisure and entertainment destination."

Embark on a journey of self-discovery inspired by Inside Out 2 characters

At this year's Children's Festival, families can look forward to an array of installations and activities inspired by both the core and new Emotions of Inside Out 2.

Kaleidoscope of Memories

This centrepiece installation is inspired by the Long Term Memory storage facility that houses millions of Riley's memories in the Inside Out story.

Children's Festival has brought this scene to life with colourful, illuminated Memory Orbs at Supertree Grove. Visitors can create their own Memory Orb by scanning a QR code at the installation and completing three simple steps: select the character that best reflects one's emotion, pose for a photo, and upload your very own Memory Orb to the Kaleidoscope of Memories, where it will be projected alongside others' memorable moments on the animated wall of this installation.

Mood Swings

The Emotion Joy is the theme of this installation, featuring swings that will be sure to delight children and all who are young-at-heart.

Expression Doodles

Coping with complex emotions is explored at this installation. With designs themed after Sadness and Embarrassment, children may "paint" with a water brush and watch doodles on the installations appear before their eyes.

Emotion Mirrors

Can you keep your cool at this tricky installation? Inspired by the Emotions Fear and Anxiety, attempt to complete the mirror maze and gigantic buzz wire games in nerve-wracking time challenges.

Fort Pillowtown

Inspired by Ennui, children can lie back and relax at the Fort Pillowtown installation, or let their imaginations run wild within the cosy pillow fortresses that they can build.

Memory Orb Mountain

The whirlwind of emotions experienced throughout the evocative journey culminates in harmony and balance at this play area of large inflatable balls symbolic of embracing and balancing all our emotions. Visit in the evenings to catch the balls aglow!

Visitors can also look forward to a special edition of the nightly Garden Rhapsody light and sound show during the duration of Children's Festival. Garden Rhapsody is a signature night show at Supertree Grove, where the lights on the Supertrees dance to a musical soundtrack every evening at 7.45pm and 8.45pm. The special edition, titled The Medley of Emotions, will see the lights on the Supertrees as well as the Memory Orbs within the Kaleidoscope of Memories installation synchronise their illumination and change colours in harmony with the Inside Out soundtrack.

Complimentary Disney and Pixar themed activities, movie screenings and more

Free activity trail booklets are available, with suggested activities to keep kids entertained such as collecting stamps. Visitors who complete their booklets and collect all the stamps may redeem an Inside Out 2 sticker sheet that is exclusive to Gardens by the Bay's Children's Festival.

Visitors with a complete set of stamps may also redeem a souvenir keychain with a Gardens by the Bay exclusive design, that can be customised with little charms inspired by Inside Out 2, while stocks last. Visit the redemption counter to find out more.

Members of the public are also invited to enjoy complimentary outdoor screenings of Disney and Pixar favourites such as Coco, Elemental, Finding Dory and Incredibles 2 on the first two weekends of 25 May and 26 May, and 1 June and 2 June.

Visitors looking for a different experience can buckle up and hop aboard the Train of Emotions for a scenic train ride through Supertree Grove. Separate charges apply for the train ride.

Fringe performances and carnival games

Fringe performances such as bubble blowing, juggling and magic shows will come on during evenings of the first three weekends for all to enjoy.

There are also carnival games for the active ones and, for those who like to get hands-on, craft workshops to create their own Memory Orbs, musical boxes, friendship bracelets and more. Separate charges apply for these activities.

Be among the first to bring home Inside Out 2-themed merchandise in Singapore

Gardens by the Bay's Children's Festival will also be one of the first places in Singapore where shoppers can get their hands on Inside Out 2-themed merchandise at a special retail pop-up. Inspired by fan-favourite Disney and Pixar characters, discover a delightful range for all ages, spanning apparel, reversible bucket hats, tote bags, drinkware, cushions, stationery and more.

For more information, visit www.gardensbythebay.com.sg/childrensfestival

Gardens by the Bay's Children's Festival 2024

Date: 25 May - 22 June 2024

Time: 10.00am - 9.00pm*

Location: Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay (Free admission, charges apply for selected activities)

*The Inside Out 2 installations will close at 7.00pm, with the exception of Kaleidoscope of Memories, which will remain open till 9.00pm along with the rest of the Children's Festival activities.

Hi-res images can be downloaded via this link .

About Gardens by the Bay

An integral part of Singapore's "City in Nature" vision, Gardens by the Bay is a national garden and premier horticultural attraction that showcases the best of garden and floral artistry for all to enjoy. Spanning 101 hectares in the heart of Singapore's downtown Marina Bay, it comprises three waterfront gardens – Bay South, Bay East, and Bay Central. Bay South, the largest at 54 hectares, officially opened on 29 June 2012.

Guided by the vision to be a world of gardens for all to own, enjoy and cherish, the Gardens' extensive plant collection, ever-changing floral displays, and myriad of engaging programmes have captured the imagination of many, while its Gift of Gardens community initiative, with Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of the Republic of Singapore as Patron, reaches out to people from all walks of life.

Since opening, Gardens by the Bay has welcomed more than 100 million visitors and garnered numerous international awards including Best Theme Attraction at TTG Travel Awards 2022 and 2023, a silver for Destinations Building Back Better Post-Covid at the World Responsible Tourism Awards 2021, Best Attraction Experience at the Singapore Tourism Awards 2019, and ASEAN Sustainable Tourism Award presented by ASEAN Tourism in 2018. The Gardens continues to refresh and refine its offerings, to be a place that everyone can enjoy – a garden where wonder blooms.

For more information, visit www.gardensbythebay.com.sg

SOURCE Gardens by the Bay