GasHub Signs Strategic Non-Binding MOU with Thailand's SCAN Inter to Accelerate Singapore's Energy Transition

New partnership lays foundation for low-carbon fuel supply chain, aligning with Singapore's energy diversification goals and surging bio-energy demand

SINGAPORE, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GasHubUnited Utility Private Limited ("GasHub"), a subsidiary of H2G Green Limited ("H2G" or the "Company") and a Singapore-based energy solutions provider, has on 22 April 2026 signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with SCAN Inter Public Company Limited ("SCAN Inter"), a Thailand-based Bio-LNG producer, to establish a secure upstream supply chain for Bio-Liquefied Natural Gas ("Bio-LNG") into Singapore.

The MOU comes amid global fuel crisis triggered by the ongoing Iran conflict, and rising demand for cleaner fuel options such as Bio-LNG, driven by industrial decarbonisation goals, government support for low-carbon transitions, and increased attention on energy resilience and sustainability across Southeast Asia. It marks a pivotal step in enabling the physical delivery and local adoption of Bio-LNG as a commercially viable, drop-in low-carbon fuel.

GasHub has a strong and proven track record in LNG distribution, with successful "last-mile" delivery to major industrial users in Singapore, including the aviation, food manufacturing, and engineering sectors. This experience positions the company to extend its capabilities into the bio-energy space, leveraging its existing infrastructure to integrate next-generation fuels.

The 1-year MOU outlines a shared vision for Bio-LNG deployment, technology integration, and regional energy collaboration between the two parties. Under the MOU, the parties intend to establish a strategic partnership whereby SCAN Inter shall supply Bio-LNG to GasHub for distribution in Singapore and Southeast Asia (excluding Thailand), subject to definitive agreement to be negotiated and entered into. This supply-side assurance enables GasHub to accelerate downstream discussions with industrial users and ecosystem partners, as Singapore signals increasing policy alignment around bio-energy and decarbonisation pathways.

Transforming Concept into Commitment: Validating the Bio-LNG Supply Chain

Bio-LNG is a low-carbon, renewable fuel that can significantly lower lifecycle emissions compared with conventional fossil gas because it is produced from biomethane that captures methane that would otherwise be released. Studies reveal that biogas and biomethane supply chains achieve an average of 51-70% GHG savings compared with midstream natural gas, depending on feedstock and accounting boundaries[1].

However, producing and delivering sustainable Bio-LNG at scale requires a robust supply chain from verified biomass feedstock and certified liquefaction processes to compliant logistics and end-use integration.

This is precisely what the MOU aims to establish. SCAN Inter brings the upstream production capacity and sustainability certifications, while GasHub contributes its established delivery network and regulatory infrastructure in Singapore. Together, the two partners are laying the groundwork for a reliable and scalable Bio-LNG value chain in the region.

Supporting Singapore's Low-Carbon Energy Agenda

The partnership strongly aligns with Singapore's national energy goals under the Energy Market Authority's "Four Switches" strategy[2] – Solar, Regional Power Grids, Low-Carbon Alternatives, and Natural Gas, which form Singapore's approach to the energy transition. Bio-LNG's ability to replace fossil fuels in marine, industrial, and distributed energy settings directly supports ongoing efforts under the Green Energy Transformation and the Maritime Singapore Decarbonisation Blueprint.

With the Bio-LNG supply pathway secured, GasHub is engaging with stakeholders across Singapore's energy, manufacturing, and maritime sectors to assess demand potential and co-develop deployment scenarios.

About GasHub

GasHub is a Singapore-based energy solutions provider and a subsidiary of H2G, specialising in LNG logistics, industrial decarbonisation, and clean fuel transition. With an established regulatory and operational network for last-mile LNG delivery, GasHub supports industrial users in their shift toward sustainable energy use.

About H2G

With a focus on delivering sustainable energy solutions, H2G (SGX:5AI) works to address the energy trilemma of affordability, security and sustainability, and drives the advancement of Singapore's energy security and transition to net zero. The brand stands out for deep engineering, energy, and sustainability expertise and an unwavering commitment to safety.

For more information, please visit www.h2g.green.

SOURCE H2G Green Limited