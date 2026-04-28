H2G Green Limited's GasHub Commissions Major LNG Facility for Renowned Large-Scale Laundry Provider

The GasHub-led conversion from diesel to LNG is estimated to decrease the carbon footprint of the facility by approximately 24%[1]

SINGAPORE, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H2G Green Limited (SGX:5AI) ("H2G" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group"), one of the leading sustainable energy solutions providers, and its subsidiary, GasHubUnited Utility Private Limited ("GasHub"), today announced the commissioning of a major liquefied natural gas ("LNG") facility, built for a large-scale laundry provider in Singapore.

The renowned professional laundry provider specialises in large-scale solutions for hotels and serviced apartments in Singapore. Operating with over 12,000 square meters of production floor across three plants, it processes over 100 tonnes of laundry daily, including linens and uniforms.

GasHub has a strong and proven track record in LNG distribution, with successful "last-mile" delivery to major industrial users in Singapore, including the aviation, food manufacturing, and engineering sectors. This experience positions GasHub well to lead its customer's transition from diesel to LNG.

The new LNG facility designed, constructed and commissioned by GasHub, will substantially support the laundry provider's need for thermal energy (steam) for one of its three plants. Both parties continue to explore how the capacity of the LNG facility can be further expanded to support the laundry provider's increasing needs.

"Industrial facilities continue to represent a significant opportunity for Singapore to reduce emissions and strengthen energy security through switching to LNG," said Bentinck Ng, CEO of GasHub. "This is our third laundry provider customer, and it showcases how LNG can deliver various benefits. By replacing diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, companies can significantly reduce carbon footprints and maintenance costs while benefiting from cleaner, more efficient operations. At the same time, this project highlights the unique, homegrown engineering expertise GasHub brings to Singapore's industrial energy sector."

Driving efficiency and sustainability

The facility's conversion to LNG will achieve significant benefits:

Reduced emissions: The switch is estimated to lower the carbon footprint of the manufacturer's production facility by approximately 24%[1].

Cleaner operations: Unlike diesel, LNG combustion leaves no carbon residue, reducing maintenance requirements and improving boiler efficiency.

Improved stability in energy cost: LNG provides an energy source with greater cost stability and long-term efficiency, helping to increase financial stability and predictability.

Improved workplace environment: LNG combustion eliminates odour and potential contamination associated with diesel use.

Trusted by industry leaders, GasHub was selected for the project based on its proven engineering expertise in designing, building, and maintaining LNG infrastructure for industrial clients.

About GasHub

GasHub is a Singapore-based energy solutions provider and a subsidiary of H2G, specialising in LNG logistics, industrial decarbonisation, and clean fuel transition. With an established regulatory and operational network for last-mile LNG delivery, GasHub supports industrial users in their shift toward sustainable energy use.

About H2G

With a focus on delivering sustainable energy solutions, H2G (SGX:5AI) works to address the energy trilemma of affordability, security and sustainability, and drives the advancement of Singapore's energy security and transition to net zero. The brand stands out for deep engineering, energy, and sustainability expertise and an unwavering commitment to safety.

For more information, please visit www.h2g.green.

SOURCE H2G Green Limited