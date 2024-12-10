GATE Energy Awarded Sparta Commissioning Contract

HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GATE Energy is pleased to announce it has been awarded the commissioning management and execution contract from Shell Offshore, Inc. for the Sparta semi-submersible project. With capabilities spanning owner's engineering, construction management, and turnkey commissioning and initial startup, GATE Energy delivers full project life cycle support to ensure project success from conception to commissioning.

Mark Myhre, President of Commissioning at GATE Energy, stated, "We are honored to extend our long-standing partnership with Shell through the Sparta project. Over the last several years, GATE has successfully delivered multiple projects based on this model, including Vito and Whale, leveraging our global capabilities. We are excited to build on that foundation to deliver Sparta safely and efficiently. The all-electric topside compression technology represents a significant step forward for sustainability in offshore operations, and we look forward to ensuring its successful commissioning."

Lee Jordan, GATE Energy CEO, added "Our teams in the US and Singapore look forward to once again working with Shell to successfully deliver industry-leading low carbon Gulf of Mexico deepwater production to the global energy market."

Sparta's design closely replicates the 100,000 barrel per day Vito and Whale designs. GATE Energy has been instrumental in commissioning both Vito and Whale and looks to continue its close relationship with Shell with the commissioning of Sparta.

The project will be the first of Shell's replicable projects to feature all-electric topside compression equipment that will significantly reduce carbon emissions from their own operations.

About GATE Energy

GATE Energy, a 100% employee-owned ESOP, provides predictable project delivery services to the energy sector. They design, build, commission, and start energy facilities and assets safely without cost and schedule blowouts by using parametric prediction models, providing tight project controls and by actively eliminating operation problems during the project's design phase.

