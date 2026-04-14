Gathering Industry Strength, Shaping a New Chapter in Health -- HNCEXPO 2026 to Open This June in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 15 to 17, 2026, the "Healthplex Expo 2026, Natural & Nutraceutical Products China 2026" (HNCEXPO 2026), jointly organized by CCCMHPIE and Sinoexpo Informa Markets, will be grandly held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). As a benchmark event that has been deeply rooted in the health and nutrition sector for over 15 years, this edition will further integrate resources across the entire industry chain, lead emerging trends, and connect global opportunities. It aims to support enterprises in achieving breakthroughs from product innovation to quality upgrading, injecting fresh momentum into the high-quality development of the industry.

Held alongside exhibitions covering the Hi & Fi Asia-China, ProPak China & FoodPack China and Starch Expo, HNCEXPO 2026 will create a mega exhibition platform spanning over 200,000 square metres. The exhibitions will bring together more than 2,500 high-quality exhibitors from around the world and are expected to attract over 120,000 professional visitors for business exchange and sourcing. Leveraging its strong industry foundation and extensive global trade network, HNCEXPO has become a one-stop preferred platform for companies seeking market expansion, channel connections, and policy insights—fully energizing innovation across the health and nutrition sector.

Insight into Industry Trends, Building a New Health Consumption Ecosystem

Today, as China advances the "Health Priority Development Strategy" under the 15th Five-Year Plan, the national healthcare system is accelerating its transformation from a treatment-centred model to a health-centred approach, with a stronger focus on lifecycle health management. Against this backdrop, demand for health consumption continues to rise—shifting from basic wellness needs towards premiumization and precision care. The "food-medicine homology" sector is moving towards greater standardization and refinement; functional foods are becoming increasingly scenario-driven and personalized; and emerging sectors such as the healing economy and modernized traditional Chinese health practices are gaining strong momentum.

Positioned at the beginning of this new development phase, HNCEXPO 2026 closely aligns with the national strategy of advancing a Healthy China. By integrating a full spectrum of product categories with curated themed zones, the exhibition creates an efficient, one-stop business platform that empowers both supply and demand. As a key barometer of the health industry, the exhibition captures the rapid growth of niche segments and presents a comprehensive industry landscape—from traditional nourishment to advanced technology, from ingestible solutions to topical applications, and even to emotional wellbeing. The exhibition will showcase core sectors including Health Foods, TCM & Tonics, Beauty Products, and Sports Nutrition, alongside emerging categories such as Pet Nutrition, Aromatherapy, Healthcare Products, and Third-party Services—effectively connecting diverse health consumption scenarios.

To enhance business efficiency and visitor engagement, multiple themed zones will be carefully curated: an International Brand Zone offering global perspectives; the TCM Nutrition Zone and the Light Food Zone highlighting Eastern nourishment philosophies; the Wellness & Emotional Healing Zone focusing on holistic balance; and a Creative Packaging Zone where product performance meets visual appeal. In addition, the international pavilions of Australia, Italy, etc. and the regional pavilions of Zhejiang, Jilin and other areas will present distinctive local industry strengths, creating a multi-dimensional exhibition experience with both breadth and depth.

HNCEXPO 2026 will welcome an even stronger line-up of leading brands from home and abroad, including SIRIO, BIOHIGH, SENLAN, UNION HEALTH, BRAVEIY, EYOSON, JIANTE, IVC, ERA, NUSPOWER GREATSUN, PRCITSOM SUPERCRITICAL, AUCRIOSTE, COSMAXNBT, SUPAMEGA, SUHEUNG, JQ WELLBEING, BLACKMORES, IFF, EFFEPHARM, NUTRYFARM, BIOBOR, WRIGHT LIFE, KOLMAR MEIBAO, YUNNANBAIYAO, AKER BIOMARINE, YANGTZE RIVER PHARMACEUTICAL, CHANGXING, TRT HEALTH, FTCM, DAMIN, ZUONING, ZHIMEI, DAILY NUTRITION, XIANZHILOU, INATURAL, etc. Together, they will present a comprehensive industry showcase spanning R&D, manufacturing, and application—continuously injecting new vitality and momentum into the health sector.

Professional Forums Decoding Industry Trends, Precise Matchmaking for Efficient Collaboration

As a key barometer of the health industry and a hub for policy insights, HNCEXPO 2026 will host more than 70 high-level forums and thematic conferences during the exhibition. These include forward-looking platforms for policy interpretation—such as the 16th Nutraceutical Industry Development Conference (NIDC), the 9th Nutrition and Special Foods Forum, and the 13th China Nutrition and Healthcare Industry Summit Forum—as well as specialized discussions focusing on niche segments, including the 10th Forum on Foods for Special Medical Purpose, the 2026 Anti-Aging Product Innovation Insights Conference, and the National Low-GI and Health Food Development Forum. From globally oriented events like the Jilin's Changbai Mountain Ginseng Health (Shanghai) Forum to highly practical sessions such as the New Nutrition College Private Salon and the Family Nutrition Trend Insight Forum, the programme will deliver a comprehensive knowledge exchange closely aligned with industry dynamics.

The forums will feature a strong line-up of speakers, bringing together representatives from government bodies, industry leaders, leading platforms, and authoritative media. Speeches will centre on policy direction, category innovation, and channel transformation. A series of diversified activities—including brand seminars, new product launches, overseas brand debut showcases, and themed roadshows—will be held throughout the exhibition, ensuring that every launch translates into real business opportunities and every showcase fosters meaningful exchange. Furthermore, the exhibition will host dedicated business matchmaking sessions, designed to address the trend of omni-channel integration. Key decision-makers from leading MCNs, top influencers, supermarket chain, and pharmacy chains will be invited for targeted in-depth negotiations with exhibitors—creating an efficient bridge between brands and distribution channels.

Notably, HNCEXPO 2026 will also host the Traditional Chinese Medicine Industry Connectivity Conference, enabling high-level integration and collaboration between the TCM sector and the health industry, and fully advancing the theme of "industry connectivity across the entire value chain." A featured initiative, "One Premium Herbal Product per County," will be launched to promote authentic regional medicinal materials, highlighting their quality and brand value. During the conference, a series of activities—including the County Leaders Forum on Authentic Medicinal Materials, the matchmaking event with e-commerce channels, and the themed show zone—will facilitate direct connections between production regions, national buyers, new retail platforms, and international channels. At the same time, the conference will release achievements related to "Three-No and One-Full" branded production bases and decoction pieces, leveraging standardization to enhance product quality and market-driven approaches to boost regional economic growth.

From June 15 to 17, 2026, HNCEXPO 2026 will be grandly held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). Committed to serving the industry, connecting resources, and driving innovation, the exhibition focuses on new directions in the health and nutrition sector, building a vital platform for exchange and cooperation between global enterprises and professional buyers. HNCEXPO sincerely invites professionals from across the entire health industry value chain, including health and nutrition, biopharmaceuticals, food technology, health management, investment institutions, etc., to gather in Shanghai and explore new opportunities in the evolving health and wellness landscape.

SOURCE Sinoexpo Informa Markets