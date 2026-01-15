HNC Expo 2025 Concluded Successfully in Shenzhen, Next Stop Shanghai in June 2026

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During December 16-18, 2025, the "Healthplex Expo, Natural & Nutraceutical Products Shenzhen" (HNC Shenzhen), co-organized by CCCMHPIE and Sinoexpo Informa Markets, was held successfully at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. With Shenzhen as its anchor city, the exhibition fully leveraged the Greater Bay Area's industrial concentration to create a professional platform integrating brand showcase, trend launches, technical exchange and business matchmaking. It drew strong participation from companies across the global health and nutrition supply chain, with high visitor traffic and active on-site negotiations, underscoring the sector's robust momentum and market potential.

Co-located with Hi & Fi Shenzhen, the HNC Shenzhen formed the "Shenzhen International Nutrition and Health Industry Fair", strengthening synergies across the value chain from ingredients to finished products and distribution.

As part of the Connexion Shenzhen 2025, spanning health, processing and packaging, catering, coffee and tea, hospitality, furniture, cleaning and lifestyle, the exhibition constituted 200,000 square metres across 12 halls and brought together more than 2,500 exhibitors from around the world. A total of 115,045 trade visits were recorded, representing a broad mix of distributors and agents, import and export traders, retailers and manufacturers. Visitor numbers for the health and nutrition segment rose by 57% year on year, reaching a new high. International buyer attendance also increased strongly, up 28% year on year, underscoring the exhibition's global reach and resource integration capability. The exhibitions attracted sustained coverage from mainstream and trade media, supported by coordinated dissemination across social media, owned channels and online platforms, enabling industry-wide resource connectivity and business opportunity sharing, with strong penetration across South China and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Leading Exhibitors Showcased Innovation and Set New Directions

The HNC Shenzhen maintained a strong on-site buzz, with lively professional exchanges throughout. Responding to the continued upgrading of health consumption in China and overseas markets, the exhibition presented a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services across all life stages. Exhibits spanned nutritional and health foods, dietary supplements, diet therapy and TCM, beauty and skin care, weight management, light meals, natural organic products, healthy water and premium oils, smart fitness equipment, and household health devices. Supply chain services such as OEM and ODM were also available, enabling efficient one-stop sourcing and faster business matching.

A wide range of leading domestic and international companies, including SIRIO, ERA, BIOHIGH, BOSIONCREATE, NUTRYFARM, MEGADAIRY, MEGADAIRY, NUSPOWER GREATSUN, YICHAO, DALDREM, YUNNANBAIYAO, ZUONING, WRIGHT LIFE, DR. BOB MILLER, HUONS N, HONGSHOU, WEIMING TAIYAN, AOJIAN, GENLAI, HANDIAN, VITA, TIANXINGJIAN, PRINOVA, SUNRISE, DUNKANG, ZHI SHEN TANG, XIANZHILING, INATURAL, HARWORLD, DR KANG, MEITAI, RENHE, JIAN LIN, MAGTEIN, SEODONG, BENON, PRO SAFE, KEEPPURE, KEPLER, JIABEI KANG, ZHONGSHUN, LEAWELL, YUNKANG, RUNAN, AMERICAN TANLAER, TIANXI, etc., launched new products and presented advanced technical solutions. With close engagement between exhibitors and buyers and a strong trade atmosphere on the floor, the HNC Shenzhen further strengthened its role as a key platform for showcasing capability, reading market trends, and expanding partnerships.

Targeted Featured Zones Delivered a Themed Visiting Experience

The HNC Shenzhen 2025 introduced a set of dedicated show zones, including the International Brand Zone, the Tonic Food Zone, the Light Meal Zone, the Natural and Organic Product Zone, and the Regional Special Products showcase. The curated layout was designed to support precise and efficient connection across the industry, helping professionals identify new ideas and capture emerging growth opportunities.

The Tonic Food Zone highlighted medicine and food homology products, therapeutic nourishment solutions, and authentic medicinal materials, bringing together innovative companies, research resources, and distribution channels from around the world to serve South China and the broader health industry with solutions that combined traditional wisdom with modern science and technology. The Light Meal Zone featured low-GI staple foods, light snacks such as protein bars, healthier herbal tea beverages, and plant-based products aligned with low fat, low sugar, low sodium, high fibre, and high protein trends. The Natural and Organic Product Zone showcased functional drinking water, premium plant oils, and organic ingredients, reflecting growing demand for a higher-quality healthy lifestyle.

What's more, the Regional Special Products Exhibition Group made a prominent appearance, presenting special dietary foods, new-formulation local medicines, and health foods developed from plateau resources such as highland barley and yak. Branded as a showcase of premium plateau products, the display highlighted the vitality and innovation of regional health industry and received positive feedback from visitors.

Forums Addressed Key Issues and Signposted Future Directions

Alongside the exhibition showcase, more than 30 high-quality forums and themed activities were held concurrently, spanning industry conferences, thematic sessions and new product presentations. Industry experts, corporate leaders, media and institutional representatives engaged in lively exchanges with visitors, offering forward-looking insights into the future development of the industry.

Forums focused on current priorities including the latest policies and regulations, cross-border compliance, applications of tonic foods, synthetic biology for anti-aging, brand building and trust-based marketing, digital adoption, and product and technology R&D. With strong participation and vigorous debates, the events explored emerging directions for the health and nutrition industry.

Targeted Matchmaking Delivered Outcomes and Boosted Engagement

To enhance exhibiting effectiveness, the organizers set up a dedicated business matchmaking area and ran multiple targeted matchmaking activities. The "Overseas Buyers Business Matchmaking (Health & Nutrition)" took place on the first day, with professional buyers from Thailand, Canada, Italy, India, Egypt, Pakistan, Morocco, etc. holding intensive discussions with exhibitors. By connecting global trading opportunities, the exhibition aims to provide a first-rate business exchange platform for professionals across the health and nutrition sector worldwide.

The "New Health Engine - 1V1 Product Matchmaking with E-Commerce Channels" responded to the rising demand for upgraded health consumption. Leading platforms including Taobao Live, Xiaohongshu and Kuaishou were invited, alongside a roster of MCN agencies and e-commerce live streamers, including Be Friends, Sibu Group, Weiyu Shidai, Sunchain Media, Yoozy Cultur, Dandelion Digital, TOPSKY, IPLINK, Superstar Culture Media, Yangyang Haowu, Naiba Lege, Zeng Zong Couple, Zhang Shuting, etc. They conducted in-depth business discussions with more than 80 exhibitors to explore new e-commerce collaboration opportunities.

In addition, the HNC Shenzhen launched O2O Discovery Tours with two routes themed on tonic food and beauty & anti-aging. Combining exhibitor roadshows with precise navigation for buyers, the activities enabled efficient matching and helped buyers capture the latest company and product information during one visit.

Next Stop Shanghai in June, Continuing the Health and Nutrition Journey

Although the three-day exhibition has concluded, the industry momentum and business opportunities it generated continue to extend. The "Healthplex Expo, Natural & Nutraceutical Products Shenzhen 2026" will be held during Oct. 13-15, 2026 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. We look forward to welcoming you back in Shenzhen to seize new market directions and discover more highlights.

Before then, we warmly invite you to the next edition in Shanghai during June 15-17, 2026 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), for the "Healthplex Expo 2026, Natural & Nutraceutical Products China 2026" (HNC 2026). Bringing together benchmark companies and innovative forces from across the global health and nutrition sector, the exhibition will serve as a strategic platform to identify emerging trends, expand business networks and shape future growth. We look forward to meeting you in Shanghai to advance high-quality development across the industry and unlock new opportunities together.

