Gaw NP Industrial celebrates inauguration of GNP Dong Van III - Industrial Center

PHU LY, Vietnam, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A grand ceremony was held on Wednesday, 15th May to celebrate the successful completion of GNP Dong Van III – Industrial Center in Ha Nam, Vietnam. This momentous occasion was further marked by the signing MOU between Gaw NP Industrial and DOHI KENMA Corporation, a leading supplier of swing bearings from Japan.

Covering a land area of approximately 160,000 sqm, GNP Dong Van III – Industrial Center offers state-of-the-art ready-built facilities for lease, catering to the rising demand of manufacture establishments and diversification, driven by the China plus one strategy. Spaces are highly adaptable to diverse business needs starting from 2,500 sqm for ready-built factory and 9,000 sqm for warehouse.

The project is strategically located in Dong Van III supporting industrial park, Ha Nam province, adjacent to National Highway 1A, east of Cau Gie Ninh Binh Express Way. Reaching Ha Noi CBD within 45 minutes, 80 minutes to Noi Bai International Airport and 120 minutes to Hai Phong seaport, GNP Dong Van III poses an ideal location for any businesses seeking to establish and accelerate footprint in Vietnam.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Vo Sy Nhan, General Director of Gaw NP Capital, highlighted that the completion of GNP Dong Van III – Industrial Center marked a significant milestone in the company's growth journey in Vietnam. "Gaw NP Industrial remains steadfast in its commitment to strategically expand its investment portfolio in industrial real estate. This includes the selective pursuing opportunities, alongside the prudent restructuring of matured operating assets."

The inauguration ceremony also welcomed GNP Dong Van III's anchor tenants from Japan, DOHI KENMA Corporation. The investor has placed their trust in choosing GNP Dong Van III – Industrial center as the location for setting the foundation in Vietnam.

About Gaw NP Industrial

Gaw NP Industrial is a prestigious development by Gaw NP Capital – a joint venture between Gaw Capital Partners and NP Capital. Gaw NP Industrial provides one-stop solutions for modern warehousing and factory spaces, serving e-commerce, supply chain, and manufacturing industries. With global expertise and local know-how, its premium industrial portfolio in Vietnam includes Ready-built factories/warehouses, Built-to-suit facilities, and Logistics hubs, tailored to diverse business needs.

