GAZOO Racing (GR) GT Cup ASIA

Gear Up for the Ultimate Showdown in e-Motorsports: The Gazoo Racing Gran Turismo Cup Asia Finals 2024

15 finalists from across the region, vying for a chance to represent Asia

Returning champions and rising stars fuel a riveting showdown

SINGAPORE, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) Asia is excited to reveal the 15 finalists set to compete in the Gazoo Racing Gran Turismo (GR GT) Cup Asia Finals 2024 – an electrifying e-Motorsports event played on "Gran Turismo 7" for PlayStation®5* (PS5®) and PlayStation®4* (PS4®). The highly anticipated finals will take place on 13 October 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where top racers from Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand will battle for a coveted spot in the global GR GT Cup later this year.

The event will be hosted at Connexion Conference and Event Centre, a state-of-the-art venue with floor-to-ceiling screens designed to maximise visibility and elevate the racing experience for both participants and spectators alike.

"We are excited to continue to push the boundaries of e-Motorsports in the region with the fifth edition of the Gazoo Racing Gran Turismo Cup Asia Finals. At Toyota Gazoo Racing Asia, we are committed to sharing the excitement of motorsports with a wider community, especially the next generation of enthusiasts. Platforms like the GR GT Cup provide an opportunity for talented racers to showcase their skills while also driving our mission of innovation and continuous improvement. The dedication and passion of this year's finalists reflect the spirit of motorsports, and we look forward to seeing how they inspire the future of racing," Preston Tan, Vice President Toyota Gazoo Racing Asia.

GR GT Cup ASIA: Format of Play

Local Qualifying Race

This year's finalists showcase the region's top e-racing talent, with competitors from Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand. Among them are defending top-three racer Andika Rama from Indonesia, who has maintained his position over the past two years, and crowd favorites Taj Aiman from Malaysia and Thanaphat Pungphat from Thailand, both of whom have been fan favorites since their debut in 2022.

The top three racers from each country, having qualified through local races, will now compete in the GR GT Cup Asia Finals in Malaysia. These 15 e-Motorsports racers will go head-to-head in three thrilling races on iconic circuits at the Regional Finals.

Final Race

The finals will be held across three racetracks, each bringing a unique mix of speed, strategy, and skill. Through a point system, the overall champion will be determined by the total points scored. Racetracks will include iconic circuits such as Sardegna Windmills, Nürburgring GP, and Fuji Speedway, offering familiar challenges and unpredictable elements.

The finalists will battle for two spots at the Global Finals to be held later this year, alongside a prize pool of over USD $61,000.

Streaming and Media Coverage

Fans across the region won't miss a moment of the excitement, as the GR GT Cup Asia Finals will be live-streamed on Toyota's Gazoo Racing Asia's Facebook. The event will also be streamed on select market-specific X accounts and YouTube channels, delivering every race in real-time. Hosting the event will be Singapore's Victoria Cheng, alongside local commentators Dez Corkhill, Amir Haziq, Ari Saputra (IN), Mike Denaldi (IN), James Laohongthong (TH), and Kulachart Oat Rhuvatana (TH). The excitement continues with an epic afterparty featuring DJ sets from Sun Rae and Joey G.

As Toyota Gazoo Racing Asia leads the way in e-Motorsports innovation, the GR GT Cup plays a key role in realising its vision of engaging a new generation of fans and racers. By blending the excitement of both virtual and physical racing, Toyota is not only pushing the limits of racing, but also reinforcing its commitment to advancing mobility solutions. This platform underscores Toyota's broader mission to nurture young talent, enhance the appeal of motorsports, and create unique driving experiences across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

Appendix

Outline of GR GT Cup Asia

Race Name GR GT Cup Asia Event Period 13th October 2024 Event Location Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Participation

Requirement Owner of PS4 or PS5, owner of "Gran Turismo 7" for PS5 or

PS4 with software.

Racers

Country Drivers Indonesia Moreno Pratama Andika Rama Benaya Theo Malaysia Taj Aiman Chong Kai Chang Iqbal Suji Singapore Muhammad Fadtris Isa Zaim Rasyad Jayden Liaw Thailand Marcin Krzysztof Swiderek Thanaphat Pungphat Chaiyapat Lipikornkosol Philippines Luis Moreno Enzo Ison Russel Reyes

Point System of GR GT Cup Asia

Award Individual Cumulative points of each race participated Country Total of all (3) individual participants representing the country

About the GR GT Cup Asia

GR GT Cup Asia is the regional online race, which will bring together the top gamers from each of the participating countries in Asia to pit their skills against each other.

Players will race in "Gran Turismo 7" on their PlayStation®4*1 (PS4®) or PlayStation®5*1 (PS5®) in a selected Toyota GR line-up.

Under the global vision of TOYOTA GAZOO Racing, e-Motorsports has evolved to be one of the key pillars of TGR motorsport activities and is an exclusive platform to engage with the increasing motorsport-lovers around the world.

About TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR)

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) is TOYOTA's racing company where motorsports activities are a key pursuit of product development. Its ethos builds on a heritage of more than 60 years of excellence in "making ever-better cars". With this aim, the company takes into account feedback and learnings gained on tough racing roads under harsh environments to create the thrill and joy of racing Toyota GR cars for everyone.

About Toyota Motor Asia (SG)

Toyota Gazoo Racing Asia is a Toyota Motor Asia [TMA] is incorporated in Singapore and is the regional corporate headquarters and subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation. TMA leads and supports the Asia Pacific region in sales and marketing activities, service parts, accessories and customer services, thus contributing to the overall development of auto industry and the growing economies in the region.

Toyota envisions the future mobility society to bring freedom of movement to all. Moving forward, Toyota will provide a diverse range of mobility services and transportation solutions to people around the world as we transform Toyota into a mobility company.

