GAZOO Racing GR GT Cup Asia 2024: Taj Izrin Aiman from Malaysia secures victory in a thrilling showdown

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (GR) GT Cup Asia 2024 culminated in a heart-pounding finale as 15 of the region's top e-Motorsports racers faced off at the Connexion Conference and Event Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Racers from Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand competed in three exhilarating races on world-class circuits, all vying for the title of Asia Champion and the chance to represent the region in the GR GT Global Finals in Amsterdam in December.

Taj Izrin Aiman from Malaysia emerged as the GR GT Cup Asia 2024 Individual Champion with a total of 65 points, securing a well-deserved victory following a series of dramatic races. In second place, Andika Rama from Indonesia, the returning 2023 Individual Champion, showcased relentless determination, finishing with 57 points. Fellow Indonesian, Moreno Pratama, in his first time placing in the Asia finals, claimed third on the podium with 48. The consistent performance from Rama and his fellow teammates also earned Indonesia the coveted Country Championship title.

The competition, held on Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation®5 (PS5®) and PlayStation®4 (PS4®), saw a blend of strategic prowess, precision driving, and bold moves across three races. Fans were treated to an unforgettable showdown on iconic tracks like Sardegna Windmills, Nürburgring Grand Prix (GP), and Fuji International Speedway.

"The heart of Toyota, and GAZOO Racing GT Cup Asia has always been about fostering a community of excellence rooted in our Japanese practice of Kaizen, or Continous Improvement. In this fifth edition, it is inspiring to witness not only the ongoing enthusiasm from our drivers and supporters but also the technological advancements driven by e-Motorsports. We're excited to contribute to this growth in the region as racers showcase exceptional talent and help shape the future of e-motorsports," said Jaja Ishibashi, General Manager of Toyota Motor Asia. "A heartfelt congratulations to all the racers for their remarkable performance today, and all the best to Aiman and Rama as they advance to the Global Finals!"

Panat Leelavansuk, General Manager at Toyota Motor Asia, Vehicle Design Engineering Division of Toyota Motor Asia, shared, "From mastering iconic tracks that reflect real-world conditions to integrating insights from actual motorsports, the skill level on display from all participants is impressive. With the support of Razer's headsets this year, racers were also able to communicate with their teams, exchanging tips and strategies. I'm thrilled to witness the passion and dedication of today's youth, who are shaping the future of e-sports, as showcased in this year's GAZOO Racing GT Cup Asia. Congratulations to all the winners—your talent is setting new benchmarks for competitive gaming.

Three Thrilling Races Define the 2024 Regional Finals

With five stunning livery designs that represent each country, the competition began with sunny weather on GR GT Asia Cup's first-ever rally track, the Sardegna Windmills circuit, where drivers took the wheel of the GR Yaris. Rama took the lead early on, only facing slight competition in the early laps before finishing as the winner of the first race. Throughout most of the race, the most intense action occurred mid-race, where drivers from Malaysia, the Philippines, and Indonesia battled it out. A close fight for all, the race ended with lap timings for all drivers separated by less than half a minute.

The second race at Nürburgring GP featured drivers in the GR Corolla Morizo Edition '22, with a reverse grid for the top eight finishers from race one, placing the first race winner in eighth position, and so on. Pratama used this to his advantage – placing eighth in the first race, Pratama stayed within the top three positions throughout the circuit, eventually coming out on top as the second race's winner. Malaysia's team strategy also worked in their favour, with two of their driver's taking up second and third position. Rain also came into play for this race, creating a challenging track that led to many position changes for several drivers.

The final showdown tested racers' strategies to the limit with the technically challenging Fuji International Speedway, known for its tough last sector coming out into the straights. Driving on the GR010 Hybrid '21, Pratama battled fiercely to take fourth place from Malaysia's Iqbal Suji, with both drivers employing strategic offensive and defensive manoeuvres. The Indonesian driver ultimately made his move, overtaking in the final laps of the race. This third race also saw a heavy amount of contact, with more than one racer spinning out and resulting penalties served. Opting for soft tires at the start, while many of his competitors chose mediums, Aiman maintained his lead and secured the win through a well-timed pit stop strategy.

"I'm truly at a loss for words. Although I faced technical difficulties and couldn't finish the race last year, I'm overwhelmed with pride that my dedication and training have paid off, leading to a victory at the GR GT Cup Asia 2024," said an emotional Aiman. "I'm excited to continue training with Andika Rama as we prepare for the Global Cup in Amsterdam. A heartfelt thank you to Toyota Motor Asia for this incredible opportunity!"

"I'm honored to be representing Asia once again this year! Competing against Taj Aiman was an incredible challenge—he's an exceptional competitor. I pushed myself to the limit, but his consistency and strategy across all three races were unmatched. I'm excited to have him as a teammate as we prepare for the Global Finals, and I can't wait to make Asia proud," said Rama, who's representing Asia for the second time this year.

Special awards were also given in recognition of drivers' exceptional performances, with Aiman cinching Driver of the Day, the Philippines' Russel Reyes taking home Best Racecraft Driver and Rama winning Fastest Race Pace.

The GR GT Cup Asia Finals 2024 also welcomed Razer Inc. as its official headset partner, equipping racers with wired Razer BlackShark V2 X e-sports headset, ensuring seamless, clear, and comfortable communication with their teams.

The championship was determined from cumulative points earned through finishing positions across all three races, the first five positions in qualifying rounds, and bonus points for the fastest laps in each of the three races. The top three individuals and teams each received a cash prize of USD 8,000, USD 4,500 and, USD 3,000, respectively. With their victories secured, Aiman and Andika will represent Asia at the GR GT Global Finals on December 6 in Amsterdam, facing off against the world's best e-Motorsports racers.

To re-watch the Regional Finals for GR GT Cup Asia 2024, please click here.

Hi-res headshots of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Asia winners may be downloaded here.

Hi-res images of event and livery may be downloaded here.

Toyota Gazoo Racing Asia logos may be downloaded here.

About the GR GT Cup Asia

GR GT Cup Asia is the regional online race, which will bring together the top gamers from each of the participating countries in Asia to pit their skills against each other.

Players will race in "Gran Turismo 7" on their PlayStation®4*1 (PS4®) or PlayStation®5*1 (PS5®) in a selected Toyota GR line-up.

Under the global vision of TOYOTA GAZOO Racing, e-Motorsports has evolved to be one of the key pillars of TGR motorsport activities and is an exclusive platform to engage with the increasing motorsport-lovers around the world.

About TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR)

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) is TOYOTA's racing company where motorsports activities are a key pursuit of product development. It ' s ethos builds on a heritage of more than 60 years of excellence in "making ever-better cars". With this aim, the company takes into account feedback and learnings gained on tough racing roads under harsh environments to create the thrill and joy of racing Toyota GR cars for everyone.

About Toyota Motor Asia (SG)

Toyota Gazoo Racing Asia is a Toyota Motor Asia [TMA] is incorporated in Singapore and is the regional corporate headquarters and subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation. TMA leads and supports the Asia Pacific region in sales and marketing activities, service parts, accessories and customer services, thus contributing to the overall development of auto industry and the growing economies in the region.

Toyota envisions the future mobility society to bring freedom of movement to all. Moving forward, Toyota will provide a diverse range of mobility services and transportation solutions to people around the world as we transform Toyota into a mobility company.

Appendix

Winners & Prizes

Individual Championship Winner Prize Name Points 1st Place USD 8,000 Taj Izrin Aiman 65 2nd Place USD 4,500 Andika Rama 57 3rd Place USD 3,000 Moreno Pratama 48 Country Championship 1st Place USD 8,000 Indonesia 139 2nd Place USD 4,500 Malaysia 121 3rd Place USD 3,000 Thailand 72 Special Awards Driver of the Day Taj Izrin Aiman Best Racecraft Driver Russell Reyes Fastest Race Pace Andika Rama

Racers

Country Drivers Indonesia Moreno Pratama Andika Rama Benaya Theo Malaysia Taj Izrin Aiman Chong Kai Chang Iqbal Suji Singapore Muhammad Fadtris Isa Zaim Rasyad Jayden Liaw Thailand Marcin Krzysztof Swiderek Thanaphat Pungphat Chaiyapat Lipikornkosol Philippines Luis Moreno Enzo Ison Russel Reyes

Point System of GR GT Cup Asia

Award Individual Cumulative points of each race participated Country Total points of all (3) individual participants representing the country

