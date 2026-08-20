GCash enables users to get instant digital tax refunds across 16 countries

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GCash

20 Aug, 2026, 13:14 CST

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Filipino travelers shopping abroad can now receive eligible tax refunds in minutes through their GCash wallets. Powered by Alipay+ and its global tax refund partner Global Blue, the new Digital Tax Refund feature enables outbound Filipino travelers to receive tax refunds instantly and directly in Philippine Peso (PHP) through the GCash app.

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GCash users can now seamlessly claim tax refunds directly into their GCash wallets across 16 countries
GCash users can now seamlessly claim tax refunds directly into their GCash wallets across 16 countries

The service will initially be available across 16 countries, namely Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Argentina, Austria, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Saudi Arabia, Latvia, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, and Switzerland, with more countries to be added soon.

Traditionally, travelers claiming tax refunds overseas choose between receiving cash in foreign currency, which may be difficult to use after returning home, or waiting one to four weeks, or even longer, for refunds to be credited to their bank accounts or credit cards. Currency conversion fees and exchange rate fluctuations can further reduce the value of the refund.

Using the service is designed to fit seamlessly into the existing airport tax refund process. After presenting the required travel and shopping documents to customs for validation, travelers can open the Tax Refund feature in the GCash app, accept the one-time Terms and Conditions, and generate a personal QR code. Once scanned by the airport tax refund counter representative, the refund is instantly converted to Philippine pesos and credited directly to the user's GCash wallet, accompanied by a real-time confirmation notification.

"Through Digital Tax Refund, we are giving Filipino travelers a faster and more convenient way to receive the money they are entitled to, directly in Philippine pesos through the GCash app they already use every day," said Carlos Bauza, Vice President for International Payments of GCash International.

The Digital Tax Refund feature reflects the continued evolution of digital financial services in making cross-border transactions more convenient for Filipinos. Through solutions that simplify international travel, digital platforms can help travelers save time, maximize the value of their purchases, and enjoy more seamless financial experiences wherever they go across the 16 available countries.

For more information, visit https://help.gcash.com/hc/en-us/articles/51318766615193-How-to-claim-a-Digital-Tax-Refund

SOURCE GCash

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