GCash Parent Mynt Cited as Sole Philippine Firm in World's Top Fintech Companies List

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philippines' Mynt, Inc., the parent company of country's number one finance super app GCash, has been named among the World's Top Fintech Companies 2026 by CNBC (Consumer News and Business Channel), a leading global business media outlet, and Statista, a German data platform. Listed under the Payments category, Mynt stands out as the only Philippine fintech company to make it to this prestigious international ranking.

The Philippines' number one finance super app has been named among the World's Top Fintech Companies by CNBC and Statista.

This recognition underscores Mynt's position as a homegrown success story, proving that Philippine innovation can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the world's best. As the driving force behind GCash, the country's #1 finance super app and most preferred payment option, Mynt continues to set a global benchmark for financial inclusion, empowering millions of Filipinos with secure, accessible, and transformative digital financial services.

"We are honored to represent the Philippines on the global fintech stage. This recognition reflects the strength of Filipino innovation and the trust of millions who use GCash every day." said Mynt, Inc. president and CEO Martha Sazon.

Mynt's inclusion in CNBC's list highlights how a Philippine company has achieved global relevance by solving local challenges with world‑class solutions. From enabling everyday payments to opening access to savings, credit, investments, and insurance, Mynt has proven that technology can break barriers and bring financial services to those once excluded. Its success story demonstrates resilience, scale, and impact—qualities that earned it a place among the world's top fintech leaders.

By being the sole Philippine fintech on CNBC's list, Mynt becomes a symbol of national pride and stands among the best fintech innovators worldwide—a testament to the country's growing role in the global fintech landscape. It joins other global fintech giants like Visa, Ant Group (Alipay), PayPal, and Mastercard as well as big names in the region including GoTo and Grab Financial Holdings.

To access the full list of the World's Top Fintech Companies, visit: https://www.cnbc.com/worlds-top-fintech-companies-2026/. 500 companies were selected via a rating system established by Statista. Companies' key performance indicators were considered, alongside desk research conducted by Statista and CNBC, with the latter also providing editorial and compliance input.

For more information, visit https://www.gcash.com.

About Mynt

Mynt is the first and only duacorn in the Philippines. It's a leader in mobile financial services focused on accelerating financial inclusion through mobile money, financial services, and technology. Mynt operates two fintech companies: GXI, the mobile wallet operator of GCash — the #1 Finance App in the Philippines, and FUSE Lending, a tech-based lending company that gives Filipinos access to microloans and business loans.

Mynt, through its fintech operations, is a staunch supporter of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly UN SDGs 5, 8, 10, and 13, which focus on safety & security, financial inclusion, diversity, equity, and inclusion as well as taking urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts, respectively.

For more information, please contact:

Gilda Maquilan

VP and Head of Corporate Communications

GCash

Email Address: [email protected] | Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/gcashofficial

SOURCE GCash