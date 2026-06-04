GCash Powers Philippine MSMEs with Frictionless Capital

BANGKOK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- By using its artificial intelligence-driven proprietary underwriting tool, GCash, the Philippines' number one finance super app, enables frictionless funding for first-time borrowers who have long been excluded from formal financing. This expands access to a broad range of users, including micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) who require capital to scale their business.

These were among the key points, shared by Tony Isidro, the President and CEO of Fuse Financing Inc., the lending arm of GCash, at the Money20/20 Asia 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Money 20/20 Summit in Bangkok panel discussion on “Winning the SME Lending Market with Real-Time Data.” L-R: Wai Hun See, CEO & Co-Founder, Juris Technologies; Tony Isidro, President and CEO, Fuse Financing Inc., the lending arm of GCash; Ida Tiongson, President, Opal Portfolio SPV, and Moritz Gastl, General Manager, Tala Philippines.

Unlocking access to capital for MSMEs

Most micro-enterprises in the Philippines operate informally. That means they have no collateral, credit history, or financial statements—typical requirements of traditional financial institutions.

As a result, around 57% of Philippine MSMEs still rely on informal lenders with extremely high interest rates, leaving businesses without access to formal credit and making it harder for them to restock, expand, or manage daily operations.

Fuse Financing addresses this issue by providing a more transparent alternative to lending within the GCash app, giving access to simplified loan process and collateral-free loans.

"By integrating financial services directly within the app, we are dismantling traditional barriers to lending, such as heavy documentary requirements and physical distance. This evolution isn't just about speed; it's about meaningful financial inclusion," Isidro said.

Empowering grassroots entrepreneurs

Products like GLoan Negosyo give merchants access to up to Php 350,000 (USD 5,700) within the GCash app, while GLoan Negosyo under the GCash for Business portal gives users access to up to Php 2 million (USD 32,500) in working capital, structured around their actual sales cycles and inventory needs. Disbursements and repayments occur entirely through the GCash app, which matters most for borrowers in remote areas who cannot easily reach a physical branch.

Backing this is a Php 1.75 billion credit facility from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), aimed at women-led and rural micro, small, and medium enterprises. This signifies how institutional capital is beginning to follow where fintech has already gone.

For more information, please visit www.gcash.com.

SOURCE GCash