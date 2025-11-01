GCL Energy Technology Expands Global Footprint with Two Major Clean Energy Projects in Partnership with Indonesia's PLN IP

SHANGHAI, Nov. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 31, GCL Intelligent Energy (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of GCL Energy Technology (GCLET) under GCL Group, signed shareholder agreements for two large-scale clean energy projects in Indonesia: the 100MW Banyuwangi ground-mounted solar project and the 100MW Gajah Mungkur floating solar project. The signing represents another milestone in GCL's international growth and reaffirms the company's commitment to the global clean energy transition.

Signing Ceremony (PRNewsfoto/协鑫能源科技股份有限公司)

At the signing ceremony, Yu Xiaodong, Chief Representative of GCL Group in Indonesia, led his team in executing the shareholder agreements with PLN Indonesia Power (PLN IP), a core subsidiary of Indonesia's state-owned utility, Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN). The two projects, recognized as priority initiatives under Indonesia's Hijaunesia Plan — a government-led program to accelerate renewable energy development — reflect the deepening partnership between GCL Group and PLN. Once operational, the facilities will support Indonesia's shift toward renewable energy and help ensure a reliable supply of clean power for the region.

During the event, Mr. Yu outlined GCL Group's international business roadmap and long-term growth plans to Ms. Julita Indah, Vice President of PLN IP, and her delegation. Ms. Julita Indah commended GCL's technical expertise and global leadership in renewable energy and expressed PLN IP's interest in expanding collaboration with GCL across photovoltaics, waste-to-energy, wind power, and energy storage, with the aim of supporting Indonesia's transition to sustainable energy.

GCL Energy Technology International's Indonesia team has been active in the local clean energy market for many years. Their professionalism, operational excellence, and consistent delivery have earned strong recognition from government agencies, PLN, and local partners. These accomplishments have built a strong foundation for GCL Group's continued international expansion and exemplify the company's mission of "Bringing Green Power to Life."

SOURCE GCL Energy Technology Co., Ltd.