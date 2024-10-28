GDS International and Its Global Suppliers Unveil RM1 Billion Investments to Build Supply Chain Ecosystem in Malaysia at Supply Chain Summit

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Data Center Supply Chain Ecosystem Summit held by GDS International (GDSI) in Johor Bahru, Malaysia on Oct 27, 2024, convened more than 400 attendees, including government leaders, industry experts, key partners and GDSI's global suppliers from across China, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, the US and Europe, to showcase Malaysia's rise as both a data center and supply chain hub.

Malaysian government dignitaries and GDS International leaders witnessing the MoU signings with GDSI suppliers and local universities on commitments to investments and talent programs at the GDS International Supply Chain Ecosystem Summit 2024 in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. YAB Dato’ Onn Hafiz Bin Ghazi, Chief Minister of Johor, delivers the keynote address at the GDS International Data Center Supply Chain Ecosystem Summit 2024. From left to right: Deputy Minister of MITI YB Liew Chin Tong, Chief Minister of Johor YAB Dato’ Onn Hafiz Bin Ghazi, Minister of Digital YB Gobind Singh Deo, and Deputy Minister of Communications YB Teo Nie Ching, accompanied by GDS International CEO Jamie Khoo, view the supplier exhibition booths at the GDS International Data Center Supply Chain Ecosystem Summit 2024.

The summit unveiled RM1 billion in investments from GDS International's suppliers to establish integrated factories and service centers in Malaysia, projected to generate annual output surpassing RM5 billion and create over 5,000 jobs. GDS International aims to position Malaysia not only as a data center hub but also as a global supply chain and advanced manufacturing hub.

The summit spotlighted GDSI's extensive supplier network, which plays a critical role in developing Malaysia's digital and economic ecosystem. Five suppliers, including EPG, Longmotive, Cooltech, Morimatsu Dialog, and Wasion Energy, pledged a combined RM360 million to build new factories in Malaysia, expected to create over 700 local jobs.

William Huang, Chairman of GDS International, emphasized: "With GDS International's large-scale data center developments and in response to the significant demand from Malaysia's market and future international markets, we aim to build a supply chain ecosystem in Malaysia that serves global needs. This effort has received strong support from the government and aligns with Malaysia's national strategy and interests, contributing significantly to job creation and boosting exports."

The event also featured strategic partnerships signed with Multimedia University (MMU) and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), aiming to align talent development with industry needs. These partnerships will create internships, joint research projects, and specialized courses to prepare Malaysia's workforce for future opportunities.

During the summit, SIRIM awarded the first Data Center Calibration Certificate to GDS International. The partnership marked a significant step in setting industry standards for performance and sustainability.

Jamie Khoo, CEO of GDS International, said: "Today's achievements are just the beginning. Our commitment to integrating international supply chains with Malaysia's local partners will foster a collaborative ecosystem that enhances skills, operational efficiency, and innovation. Through our ongoing and future efforts to build a robust supply chain ecosystem, we aim to position Malaysia as a hub for advanced manufacturing, boost exports, drive sustainable economic growth, while setting a global standard for excellence."

These announcements and recognitions were witnessed by Chief Minister of Johor, YAB Dato' Onn Hafiz Bin Ghazi, along with Minister of Digital YB Gobind Singh Deo, Deputy Minister of MITI YB Liew Chin Tong, Deputy Minister of Communications YB Teo Nie Ching, Chairman of Johor State Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs And Human Resources Committee YB Lee Ting Han, and CEO of MIDA YB Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid.

YAB Dato' Onn Hafiz Bin Ghazi, Chief Minister of Johor, commended the efforts of GDS International and its partners, stating: "I wish to record an appreciation to the commitment of GDS International and its partners, which demonstrates the strength of Johor's ecosystem for data centers and technology-driven growth." He emphasized the importance of Johor not only leading in scale but also in the quality and sustainability of its offerings. The Chief Minister praised GDS International's efforts in talent development, skill enhancement, and its early adoption of green power and renewable energy solutions, encouraging other data centers to follow this example.

Minister of Digital YB Gobind Singh Deo urged attendees to recognize the importance of a robust supply chain: "The data center industry is the backbone of the modern economy. Johor is becoming one of the largest data center hubs in the country, and GDS International's commitment shows their confidence in our thriving digital economy."



Deputy Minister of MITI YB Liew Chin Tong praised the summit: "I am glad to note that GDS International, a key player in Malaysia's data center industry, has hosted this summit in alignment with our goals to empower local companies for active participation in the data center supply chain. This summit is an important step to ensure the industry benefits Malaysians economically."

The summit featured GDS International's key strategic partners—MIDA, MDEC, IRDA, Invest Johor, SIRIM, and PLANMalaysia—showcasing a collaborative effort to cultivate an ecosystem of technological advancement and innovation.

YB Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid, CEO of MIDA, stated, "Data centers provide a veritable goldmine of opportunities for our small and medium-sized enterprises to plug into the global value chain. And this in turn fosters the development of our local talent, drives technological innovation, and fuels economic growth within the ecosystem."

The full-day summit also featured supplier exhibitions and sharing sessions, awards ceremonies, focused presentations, and panel discussions featuring speakers from leading organizations, including BCG, Cortical Labs, Schneider Electric, PwC, Maybank, UOB, Supermicro, Sembcorp, and more.

About GDS International

GDS International (GDSI) is a data center pioneer in Asia that develops and operates next-generation digital infrastructure for industry leaders who demand reliable, quickly scalable, and cost-effective solutions.

Our cutting-edge data centers empower hyperscalers and large enterprises to connect with and support their customers, spur innovation, and shape the futures of their industries across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, and beyond.

Headquartered in Singapore, GDS International's leadership team has more than 20 years of experience building Asia's largest data center business and creating new markets to support global customers, including pioneering the development of the SIJORI (Singapore, Johor, and Riau Islands) region as a global hub for data centers.

