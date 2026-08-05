Geely Automobile Inter-City Bridge Championships 2026 Kicks Off in Spectacular Fashion

HONG KONG, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geely Automobile InterCity Bridge Championships 2026" officially opened today (August 5) at noon, under the auspices of Ms. Winnie Chui, JP, Deputy Director of Leisure and Cultural Services. The tournament is organized by the Hong Kong, China Contract Bridge Association and will be held from August 5 to 9, 2026, at the Regal Kowloon Hotel.

This year's championship features three main events: the Open Teams, Mixed Teams, and Youth Teams. In addition, the organizing committee will host seven other competitions, including the IMP Pairs, Jumpin Gym Continuous Pairs, Swiss Teams, Swiss Pairs, Memorigin Open Pairs, Mixed Pairs and Board-a-Match Team. The award ceremony and victory dinner will take place on August 9.

2026 is a landmark year for Hong Kong bridge. Hong Kong, China Men's Bridge Team just won the Men Teams Championship at the 5th Asia Cup Bridge Championships held in Goa, India, in June 2026, defeating strong rivals including the national team. This victory fully demonstrates the top-tier skills and team synergy of Hong Kong's players. This marks a glorious chapter in Hong Kong's bridge history. At the same time, the Hong Kong, China Contract Bridge Association is celebrating its 75th anniversary, which will be marked with a special party at the Regal Kowloon Hotel in the evening of August 5 at 7:00 PM, following the first day of the Geely Automobile InterCity Bridge Championship, where bridge players can meet friends old and new.

This year's event is funded by the "Arts and Sport Development Fund" of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the HKSAR Government. Supporting partners include Geely Automobile, Avia Financial, Memorigin, Xiashun, Infinite D, Jumpin Gym U.S.A., and Regal Kowloon Hotel. The tournament has attracted over a hundred teams from various regions and local Hong Kong players. It is a spectacular contest of intellect, talent, and strategic prowess, further consolidating Hong Kong's status as a premier hub for mind sports. Interested parties are welcome to visit us with no entrance fee. For more information regarding certain events, please visit our official website: https://hkintercity.org/2026/.

About Bridge / The Hong Kong, China Contract Bridge Association / The Hong Kong, China InterCity Bridge Championship

Bridge originated in the late 19th century. Its predecessor was a card game called Whist. In the early 20th century, the modern form of bridge began to gain popularity in the United Kingdom and the United States. The Hong Kong, China Contract Bridge Association (HKCBA), established in 1951, has been dedicated to promoting the development of bridge in Hong Kong. The first Hong Kong, China InterCity Bridge Championship was held in 1980, and the tournament now has a history of over 40 years, making it one of the major events in Asia.

Appendix 1: Provisional Schedule

Date Time Event August 4 16:00 - 20:00 Teams Registration August 5 09:00 - 11:00 Teams Registration

11:00 - 11:30 Captains Meeting

11:30 - 13:30 Opening Ceremony & Welcome Luncheon

14:30 - 18:45 Teams Qualifying August 6 09:15 - 17:30 Teams Qualifying

19:30 - 23:15 IMP Pairs August 7 09:15 - 13:30 Teams Qualifying

14:30 - 18:45 Teams Quarter (Semi)- Final

14:45 - 18:30 Board-a-Match Team

19:45 - 23:30 Continuous Pairs August 8 09:15 - 17:30 Teams (Semi)- Final

10:00 - 18:00 Swiss Teams

19:30 - 23:15 Open Pairs Qualifying August 9 09:15 - 17:30 Open Teams Final

09:15 - 18:00 Open Pairs Final

12:00 - 17:45 Swiss Pairs

12:00 - 17:45 Mixed Pairs

19:30 - 22:30 Victory Dinner & Prize Presentation

Media Contact:

Doris Lo

[email protected]

9040 8641

SOURCE The Hong Kong, China Contract Bridge Association (HKCBA)