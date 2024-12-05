Geely's All-new Battery Electric SUV GEELY EX5 Officially Debuts at The Hong Kong IMXpo 2024

Innovative Technology Reshapes the New Energy Vehicle Landscape

HONG KONG, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Chinese automobile manufacturer Geely Auto Group (collectively referred to as "Geely" or the "Group") has announced that the all-new battery electric SUV GEELY EX5 formally launches in Hong Kong on 5 December, making its official debut at the International MotorXpo Hong Kong (IMXpo) 2024. This marks an important strategic initiative for Geely as it continues to expand its presence in overseas markets through star products, further enhancing its brand influence internationally.

Geely Auto Group is a subsidiary unit of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, employing more than 50,000 people. It operates 17 plants and five global R&D centers in Hangzhou and Ningbo, China; Gothenburg, Sweden, Coventry, England and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Geely's subsidiary, Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (stock code: 175.HK), listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, and has been included in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index for two consecutive years, with a total market capitalization exceeding HKD 100 billion.

To ensure smooth business operations in Hong Kong, Geely has appointed Zhilian Zhili New Energy Auto Service (Hong Kong) Limited as its official authorized dealer, responsible for GEELY EX5 sales and after-sales service, to ensuring local users receive professional and convenient customer experience. The expansion into Hong Kong is an important step in Geely's globalization strategy. Geely is focusing on expanding into countries along the "One Belt One Road" initiative, including Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa, and South America, establishing over 600 overseas sales points, the goal is to achieve overseas sales of 600,000 vehicles by 2025. The globalization of GEELY EX5 not only demonstrates Geely's technical strength in the field of new energy vehicles but also reflects its strategic ambition to face the global market and allows more global users to enjoy a smart and environmentally friendly driving and riding experience.

GEELY EX5, set to launch in Hong Kong, made its official debut in mainland China earlier this August (known as the "Galaxy E5") as the first battery electric SUV in Geely's Galaxy series, utilizing the Geely Galaxy Electric Architecture (GEA) platform and featuring a minimalist design to meet the demand for superior electric SUVs in Hong Kong. GEELY EX5 achieved 20,000 deliveries within 45 days of its launch, becoming the A-segment battery electric SUV to reach this milestone, leading in both "traffic" and "sales volume." Within 100 days of launch, delivery volume exceeded 50,000 units, demonstrating remarkable sales performance.

Equipped with the world's first "11-in-1 intelligent electric drive system", which integrates 11 core components—including the motor, electronic control, and decelerator—into just 0.079 cubic meters, it significantly reduces the high center of gravity typical of traditional SUVs and enhances cornering control. On the track, the exclusive GEA chassis and an ultra-low wind resistance of 0.269 Cd ensure greater stability at high speeds, redefining the SUV driving experience.

GEELY EX5 will begin deliveries in the first quarter of next year and is currently accepting pre-orders. This battery electric SUV is priced between HK$200,000 and HK$240,000, targeting urban tech-savvy consumers. Geely's first automotive showroom in Hong Kong is located on Gloucester Road in Wan Chai, a prime location with excellent visibility and high foot traffic. The showroom includes a spacious delivery area, making it convenient for customers and visitors. With multiple electric vehicle models, including GEELY EX5, on display, this street is expected to develop further into a new energy vehicle hub, injecting fresh momentum into environmentally friendly urban travel.

Geely International Sales Company General Manager Song Jun stated: " GEELY EX5 was created to become a leader in the most competitive market segment. It offers more space, improved driving dynamics, and an enhanced ride experience."

GEELY EX5 Specifications:

Transmission: 11-in-1 high-performance intelligent electric drive

Torque: 320 Nm

0 to 100 km/h: Under 7 seconds (Official Number)

Maximum Output Power: 160 kW

Battery: New Geely short blade battery, CTB (cell-to-body) integrated structure

Dimensions: 4,615 x 1,901 x 1,670 mm

Wheelbase: 2,750 mm

Price: HKD 200,000 to 240,000

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group was founded in 1997 as a subsidiary unit of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (ZGH). The group manages several leading brands including Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr. The group has five global R&D centers in Hangzhou and Ningbo, China; Gothenburg, Sweden, Coventry, England and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (175.HK) is an automobile manufacturer, focusing on development, manufacturing, and sales of passenger vehicles. The Group sells various vehicle models under three brands including Geely, ZEEKR and its joint venture brand, Lynk&Co. It is a subsidiary company holding controlling stakes in Geely Auto, which has been listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange since 2005.

Official Website of Geely's Authorized Distributor in Hong Kong:

https://geelyhongkong.com/

