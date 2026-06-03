Gen Z visitors get a taste of Rizhao's green, smart transformation

RIZHAO, China, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily:

Before visiting Rizhao Port, Yoosadiang Thamonwan from Thailand had imagined a noisy, gritty industrial port. Instead, she saw a fully automated container terminal running in near silence. Yoosadiang was one of the young representatives from more than 10 countries who took part in the 2026 China-Overseas Gen Z Dialogue and Exchange Event in Rizhao from May 26 to 29. At the automated terminal, driverless trucks and remote-controlled cranes drew admiration from the group.

Ye Kyaw Thu from Myanmar said the visit brought his textbooks to life. "The port is not just about moving cargo, but also a bridge connecting Myanmar with China and global trade."

The group cycled along the 28-kilometer Rizhao sunshine coast greenway. Along the way, locals were seen collecting seafood and playing beach volleyball. It was hard to imagine that five years ago, this was a barren wasteland. "The constructors worked with great care," said Wang Yaping, a local youth. With minimal interference, they achieved maximum protection.

At the Rizhao Olympic Water Sports Town, the group took on dragon boat rowing. "Although we come from different countries, rowing the dragon boat made us feel like family in an instant," Yoosadiang said. The city plans to host over 100 sporting events this year to create a vibrant scenario.

At a tea garden, the group picked "one bud and one leaf". They watched the provincial intangible cultural heritage of hand-frying Rizhao green tea. "This is exactly the model of sustainable development we should be exploring," said Veldesen Yaputra from Indonesia.

The group also visited the factory of Wuzheng Group, a manufacturing company. "I truly admire how 'Made in China' can satisfy so many people," said Sophie Steinecke from Germany.

After two days of field research, the young participants gathered for a roundtable dialogue. They put forward a call to live in harmony with the seas. As a symbol of their collaboration, they jointly completed a painting showcasing marine ecology, the greenway, and the port. Rizhao, with its open and inclusive spirit, has become a window through which young people can get to know China. The city's vitality lies in its ability to bring people together across cultures, languages, and generations.

SOURCE China Daily