GenEditBio Secures Strategic Investment from Gobi Partners GBA to Accelerate Breakthrough Genome Editing Technologies

HONG KONG, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GenEditBio Limited ("GenEditBio"), a biotech company co-founded by Prof. ZHENG Zongli from the City University of Hong Kong that focuses on precision genome editing to provide affordable "precision DNA surgery" for genetic diseases with unmet needs, is pleased to have AEF Greater Bay Area Fund, managed by Gobi Partners GBA, a leading venture capital firm in Asia, invested in our company. The investment will be used to further develop and enhance our editing and delivery technologies, to advance our in vivo programs, as well as to initiate clinical studies for safety and efficacy.

(From left to right) Dr. ZHENG Zongli, PhD , Co-founder and Chairman of GenEditBio, Dr. ZHU Tian, PhD, Co-founder and CEO of GenEditBio, Mr Albert Wong, CEO of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), Mr. Fred Li, Senior Executive Director of Gobi Partners GBA, Dr. Rose Ching, Senior Manager of Therapeutics, Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and Mr Tommy Shek, Assistant Manager, Investor Engagement of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP).

"We are excited to partner with Gobi Partners GBA and leverage on their rich experience in nurturing start-ups into successful businesses," said ZHENG Zongli, PhD, Co-Founder and Chairman of GenEditBio. "This investment will allow us to cultivate our talent pool, accelerate our research engine and transform our cutting-edge genome-editing and drug delivery technologies to life-changing therapeutics to those in desperate need."

"This investment will enable us to stay at the forefront of genome editing as well as novel delivery and advance our multiple pipeline programs towards clinical studies," said ZHU Tian, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of GenEditBio. "We are grateful for such strong support. Their extensive network of public and private sector partners and expertise in the biotech industry will be invaluable to realise our ambitious goals as we continue to innovate and excel."

"We are proud to be supporting GenEditBio's work in genome editing," said Chibo TANG, Managing Partner of Gobi Partners GBA. "We believe their innovative approach could lead to significant advancements in the field and we are excited about the potential of their technology to contribute to scientific progress and patient care. We very much look forward to working with them to make that vision a reality."

About the In Vivo Programs

GEB-100 and GEB-200 programs based on proprietary lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) delivery

targeting the liver have completed proof-of-concept studies in non-human primates and are

on-track to nominate drug candidates in the third quarter of 2024. GEB-400 program

targeting an inherited retinal disease is expected to achieve drug candidate nomination in

2024 and enter clinical stage in 2025, which will showcase the company's next-generation

delivery technology, named ePDVs (engineered protein delivery vehicles).

About GenEditBio

Established in 2021 and headquartered in Hong Kong, China, GenEditBio is a gene therapy start-up company with an overarching strategic goal of providing potentially curative, once-and-done and programmable in vivo genome editing-based therapeutic solutions (dubbed "DNA surgery") with high safety profile, unmatched precision, and affordable access for genetic diseases that currently lack cures or effective treatments. The Company's core areas of focus include novel Cas nuclease discovery and safe and efficient cargo delivery utilizing LNPs and ePDVs. We have research laboratories and supporting offices in Hong Kong, Beijing, and Boston. GenEditBio is financially backed by top-tier life science investors, including Qiming Venture Partners, Fangyuan Capital, Center Ventures, Lumosa Therapeutics, Innovation and Technology Venture Fund of the HKSAR Government, and HKSTP Venture Fund.

About Gobi Partners GBA (Gobi GBA)

Gobi Partners GBA (Gobi GBA) was established in 2016 as a part of the leading Pan-Asian venture capital platform Gobi Partners. Gobi GBA is the general partner of the Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund, L.P. (AEF) as well as the AEF Greater Bay Area Fund LPF, and has formed strategic partnerships with other renowned financial institutions such as HSBC and Hang Seng Bank. As of 2023, Gobi GBA has invested in over 80 startups across the Greater Bay Area and has fostered the growth of 8 unicorns including Airwallex, Amber, Animoca Brands, GoGoX, Prenetics, and more.

